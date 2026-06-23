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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 17:30 Uhr
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HYXI Launches Aura All-in-One ESS and Halo Micro ESS Series at Intersolar Europe 2026

As the flagship launch of the event, HYXI Aura introduces a next-generation all-in-one residential energy storage solution with enhanced backup capability, flexible expansion, and simplified installation. Designed for whole-home energy management, the system supports seamless backup power without requiring additional gateways or backup boxes, and allows users to scale storage capacity over time through flexible battery expansion.

HYXI also expanded its micro-storage portfolio with the introduction of the HYXI Halo 5 AC-coupled Micro ESS and HYXI Halo PV Micro ESS, further strengthening its balcony and residential energy storage portfolio. Halo 5 is a compact 5 kWh all-in-one system designed for households seeking higher capacity within a space-efficient footprint, while Halo PV enables direct PV-side integration for improved solar energy utilization. Together with the existing Halo AC solution, the Halo series provides flexible energy storage options for apartment residents, balcony solar users, and homeowners seeking a simple, durable, and scalable energy storage experience.

For the rapidly growing European commercial and industrial market, HYXI highlighted the Atlas 261 kWh liquid-cooled ESS, designed to help businesses optimize energy costs and maximize long-term returns through intelligent energy management and streamlined operations.

Underlying the entire portfolio is HYXI Muse, the AI-Native Energy OS. Integrated across HYXI's storage, inverter, and cloud ecosystem, it enables intelligent energy scheduling, predictive maintenance, enhanced safety management, and VPP integration capabilities, transforming energy systems from passive assets into autonomous energy partners.

During the exhibition, HYXI was awarded the EUPD Research Top Brand 2026 certification and signed strategic cooperation agreements with multiple international partners, further strengthening its global market presence.

"Europe remains a key strategic market for HYXI," said David Shen, General Manager of HYXI Overseas Business Center. "By combining advanced energy technologies with AI-native intelligence, we are committed to delivering smarter, more reliable, and more accessible energy solutions worldwide."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxi-launches-aura-all-in-one-ess-and-halo-micro-ess-series-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302807964.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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