NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CopperTech Metals Inc. ("CopperTech" or the "Company") today announced the launch of the Company's roadshow for its initial public offering ("IPO") of 23,529,412 shares of its common stock. The IPO price is expected to be between $16.00 to $18.00 per share. CopperTech also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,529,411 shares of the Company's common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. CopperTech has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CUX."Citigroup and Cantor are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Needham & Company are acting as book runners for the proposed offering, with Roth Capital acting as co-manager.The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: +1 800-831-9146; or Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About CopperTech MetalsEstablished by Vedanta Resources Limited, CopperTech is a U.S.-domiciled, integrated copper and cobalt producer with a mission to Power the Copper Century. CopperTech's flagship asset, the Konkola Copper Mines, is a high-grade copper and cobalt producer strategically located in Zambia's Copperbelt Province. The Konkola Copper Mines represent one of the world's highest-grade copper assets, positioning CopperTech to serve as a strategic, technology-led supplier of critical minerals to U.S. technology and industrial sectors while supporting America's infrastructure modernization and energy security objectives. CopperTech combines high ore grades with established processing infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, and proven operational expertise to deliver sustainable value creation.ContactsCopperTech@icrinc.com

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