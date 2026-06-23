Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U) (TSX: BBBB) (TSX: BBBB.U) (TSX: KNGC) (TSX: KNGG) (TSX: KNGU) (TSX: KNGX) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on July 9, 2026 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA Cdn$0.078

BAAA.U US$0.078 Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Cdn$0.108

BBBB.U US$0.108 Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGC Cdn$0.065 Brompton Global Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGG Cdn$0.056 Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGU Cdn$0.014 Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGX Cdn$0.190

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302534

Source: Brompton Funds Limited