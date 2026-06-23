Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Station Grill, a Quebec-based manufacturer of Canadian-made custom outdoor kitchens, has entered the Vancouver market, effective immediately. The company has partnered with XMT Construction and Midland Appliance to offer homeowners and builders an integrated outdoor kitchen package that brings together design, construction, appliance integration, and cabinetry engineered for the West Coast climate.

A functional outdoor kitchen by Station Grill with a grill, a table, a sink and integrated cabinetry.

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An Integrated Outdoor Kitchen Partnership

The partnership combines three areas of expertise into a single process: construction and on-site installation from XMT Construction, appliance retail and integration from Midland Appliance, and Station Grill's Canadian-made outdoor cabinetry. For Vancouver homeowners and contractors, the arrangement consolidates design, building, and appliance selection into one coordinated project rather than several separate ones.

Alongside fully custom projects, Station Grill is also introducing a predefined outdoor kitchen program for the Vancouver market, with preconfigured layouts sized for local patios and terraces, standard appliance integration, and all-inclusive pricing intended to simplify planning and shorten quoting times.

A Public Presence Across the Vancouver Region

The expansion is supported by four public showroom experiences positioned around Vancouver, where homeowners, designers, and builders can see Station Grill outdoor kitchens in person. Fixed displays are hosted at Crystalview Pool, Spa & Patio, serving North Vancouver; at the Cosentino Centre in Burnaby; and at Midland Appliance in Langley.

In addition, XMT Construction operates a mobile showroom that travels across the Lower Mainland and up to Whistler, bringing a fully built outdoor kitchen directly to clients' properties so they can assess finishes and configurations against their own space.

Cabinetry Built for the Coastal Climate

Vancouver's wet, humid climate, with heavy annual rainfall, coastal salt air, and freeze-thaw cycles, places particular demands on outdoor installations. Station Grill's cabinetry is built around a waterproof PVC cabinet structure paired with marine-grade and aluminum facades, finishes designed to resist moisture, salt air, and UV exposure, and stone or porcelain countertops rated for freeze-thaw conditions. The cabinets are compatible with major grill and appliance brands, so each configuration can be matched to the homeowner's preferred equipment.

"Vancouver homeowners are investing in outdoor living, and they need outdoor kitchens that can stand up to the coastal climate," said Luc Lacroix, co-founder of Station Grill. "Through this partnership, we can bring our Canadian-made cabinetry to the region with the construction and appliance expertise to install it properly, all under one roof."

More information about Station Grill's Vancouver showrooms and outdoor kitchen offering is available at https://www.stationgrill.ca.

About Station Grill

Founded in 2016 and based in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, Station Grill designs and manufactures Canadian-made custom outdoor kitchens for residential projects, engineered to perform as a functional extension of the home in demanding outdoor conditions. The company serves the Quebec market and, through its partnership with XMT Construction and Midland Appliance, the Vancouver region. More information is available at https://www.stationgrill.ca.

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