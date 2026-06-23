Repentigny, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Gestion Immobilière Humanova (gestionhumanova.com), a property management firm serving rental property owners and real estate investors across Quebec, today announced a partnership with Trinova Assurance to provide insurance brokerage services to its client base. Under the agreement, Humanova clients gain access to Trinova's brokerage expertise for the analysis, selection, and management of insurance coverage relevant to their rental properties and investment portfolios.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12365/300625_d642b3974485eb3d_001full.jpg

The partnership integrates Trinova Assurance as Humanova's designated brokerage partner for insurance-related services tied to rental property ownership. Through this arrangement, Humanova clients can be referred to Trinova for the assessment of their existing coverage, the comparison of available policies across multiple insurers, and the coordination of renewals or claims when applicable.

The collaboration responds to a recurring need observed among Humanova's client portfolio: access to specialized insurance advisory adapted to the realities of rental property ownership, within an integrated service relationship rather than through multiple disconnected providers. By formalizing the partnership, the two firms aim to provide a coordinated point of contact for property owners managing both the operational side of their buildings and the insurance coverage protecting them.

"Property owners deal with a lot of moving parts, and insurance is one of those areas where the gap between a generalist policy and a properly structured one can show up at the worst possible moment," said Francis Houle, President of Gestion Immobilière Humanova. "Working with Trinova lets us refer our clients to a brokerage team that already understands the rental property context, instead of asking owners to figure it out on their own."

Trinova Assurance operates as an independent insurance brokerage with access to multiple insurance carriers, allowing its team to compare available options and advise clients on coverage selection for rental properties and related real estate assets. The two organizations have established communication protocols to ensure that referrals between teams are handled within agreed service standards.

Additional details about Humanova's property management services and the new brokerage offering are available at gestionhumanova.com.

About Gestion Immobilière Humanova

Gestion Immobilière Humanova (gestionhumanova.com) is a Quebec-based property management firm serving rental property owners and real estate investors across the province. The company provides personalized management services for residential rental buildings, with a focus on service quality, transparency, and long-term client relationships. Founded and led by President Francis Houle, a graduate of MREX with a background in financial engineering, Humanova extends its offering through partnerships with specialized service providers, including insurance brokerage through its arrangement with Trinova Assurance.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300625

Source: Sitegrow