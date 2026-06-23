Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 18:00 Uhr
233 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Information Office Of Dalian Municipal Government: Dalian Hosts Ninth Summer Davos Meeting as City Advances Innovation and Industrial Transformation

DALIAN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23 to 25, Dalian will host the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, organized by the World Economic Forum, marking the ninth time the city has welcomed the event, often referred to as "Summer Davos." More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions are expected to attend, making this year's gathering the largest in its history. Under the theme "Innovation at Scale," discussions will focus on how technological innovation can support new growth models and economic resilience amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

The event comes as Dalian continues its transition from a traditional industrial center into a growing hub for science, technology, and advanced manufacturing. At Yinggeshi Science City, researchers are working in fields ranging from catalysis to high-performance bearings, while companies in the Dalian High-Tech Zone are seeking to commercialize research through new industrial applications. These efforts span sectors including hydrogen technologies, industrial software, and advanced manufacturing.

Dalian's development is also closely linked to broader discussions about industrial modernization and the global energy transition. As one of China's major petrochemical centers, the city is investing in the upgrading of its energy and chemical industries through digitalization, efficiency improvements, and lower-carbon technologies. Research institutions such as the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics are contributing to work in areas including catalytic energy conversion and advanced chemical materials, supporting the city's efforts to diversify and modernize its industrial base.

Preparations for the international gathering have included upgrades to transportation, communications infrastructure, and conference services. As a national low-carbon pilot city, Dalian will deploy a fleet largely composed of new energy vehicles for conference transportation. Venue connectivity has also been enhanced through technologies such as 5G-A networks.

Beyond the conference program, participants will have the opportunity to experience the city's coastal environment and cultural activities. Seasonal events including the Cherry Festival and Beach Festival, along with Dalian's waterfront districts and public spaces, offer visitors a broader perspective on one of northeastern China's largest cities.

As global leaders, business executives, entrepreneurs, and researchers gather in Dalian, the city once again serves as a platform for discussions on innovation, industrial transformation, and international cooperation. Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and technological change, the meeting aims to explore how innovation can contribute to sustainable growth and shared development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999102/pr_dalian_pic1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999103/pr_dalian_pic2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998904/6011655/AMNC_Dalian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dalian-hosts-ninth-summer-davos-meeting-as-city-advances-innovation-and-industrial-transformation-302808005.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.