Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany have reached record-high power prices due to the current heat wave in Europe and its implications, said energy market intelligence provider Montel, arguing that extremely high temperatures reduce the efficiency of solar panels and of CCGT power plants. CCGT plants operate less efficiently at high temperatures, losing between 0.5% and 0.9% of their output for every additional degree Celsius. The Norwegian company said that, according to exchange data, Belgium set a new all-time high for the quarter-hourly electricity price at €1,038.25 ($1,181.63)/MWh for the ...

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