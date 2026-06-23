Approvals deepen Payward's established BVI presence and extend access to regulated digital asset services in the jurisdiction

Payward, a unified financial infrastructure platform and the parent company of Kraken, today announced it has secured Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registrations from the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC). The approvals, granted under the BVI's Virtual Assets Service Providers Act 2022, authorise Payward to provide regulated digital asset services to clients operating from or through the British Virgin Islands.

"We are pleased to receive these approvals from the BVI FSC and look forward to continuing to work with the Commission as we build out our licensing portfolio in the jurisdiction," said Lucien Charland, Head of Geo Expansion. "The BVI is an important part of our global regulatory strategy, and these registrations strengthen our ability to serve clients with the certainty and consistency they require."

The BVI registrations are part of Payward's effort to continue bolstering its regulated, on-the-ground operations across key financial centers. By connecting new markets to its core trading network, Kraken gives clients access to premium execution, deep liquidity, and a consistent standard of service worldwide. Payward currently holds more than 100 licenses and registrations worldwide, spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

About Payward

Payward, Inc. is a unified financial infrastructure platform that powers a family of products advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation.

At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks.

Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience.

For more information about Payward, please visit www.payward.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260623714561/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com