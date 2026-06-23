Damat Tween Unveils "The First Code" at La Rinascente During Pitti Uomo

ISTANBUL, TÜRKIYE / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Damat Tween, the international menswear brand of Orka Holding, unveiled "The First Code - From Göbeklitepe to Florence" during Pitti Uomo, the world's leading menswear trade fair held in Florence, Italy.

Founded in Istanbul and now present in more than 85 countries, Damat Tween continues to strengthen its global position by combining refined tailoring, contemporary design, and vertically integrated craftsmanship. As part of this year's Pitti Uomo program, the brand transformed the windows of La Rinascente Florence overlooking Piazza del Duomo into a showcase celebrating heritage, creativity, and modern menswear.

Running through the end of June, the installation explores the connection between Göbeklitepe, one of humanity's earliest known cultural landmarks, and Florence, one of the world's most celebrated centers of art and design.

Süleyman Orakçioglu, Chairman of Orka Holding, said:

"We have proudly participated in Pitti Uomo for many years, presenting Damat Tween to the international fashion community. This year, our collaboration with La Rinascente represents a new milestone for the brand.

"Being recognized in a market as sophisticated as Italy reflects our creative vision, product excellence, and growing presence within the international luxury menswear sector."

The installation draws inspiration from heritage, early weaving traditions, and the brand's craftsmanship philosophy, translating cultural history into a contemporary fashion narrative. The concept is reflected in Damat Tween's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, featuring natural fabrics, relaxed tailoring, and modern silhouettes.

Halidun Orakçioglu, Co-Chairman of Orka Holding, added:

"The First Code represents more than a fashion presentation. It is a story shaped by heritage, creativity, and craftsmanship, demonstrating how brands can honor their roots while continuing to evolve on the global stage."

The Florence showcase follows the opening of Villa Damat in Bologna in 2024, further strengthening Damat Tween's connection with Italy and its international fashion presence.

About Damat Tween

Founded in 1986 under Orka Holding, Damat Tween has become one of the leading names in contemporary menswear, combining refined tailoring, innovative design and vertically integrated production expertise.

Today, the brand operates across more than 85 countries through an extensive international retail and distribution network. Damat is recognized for its timeless approach to luxury menswear, while Tween offers a more contemporary and fashion-driven interpretation of modern style.

Supported by Orka Holding's advanced manufacturing capabilities, Damat Tween continues to expand its global presence through a commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and sustainable growth. In 2024, the opening of Villa Damat in Bologna further strengthened the brand's connection with Italy and reinforced its position at the intersection of fashion, culture and creativity.

For Further Information:

Ayten Güvenkaya

PR Press Public Relations

+90 533 625 79 80

ayten@prbasin.com.tr

SOURCE: Damat Tween

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/damat-tween-unveils-%22the-first-code%22-at-la-rinascente-during-pitti-uom-1180928