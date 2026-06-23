Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The Unscented Company, a Montreal-based manufacturer of fragrance-free home and body care products founded in 2016, has launched "Daily Essentials, Made Simple," a brand campaign promoting mindful everyday consumption. The campaign encourages consumers to buy less and choose better by embracing solid and refillable product formats, positioning them as both a lower-impact and budget-friendly option.

Two people carrying refillable formats from The Unscented Company's "Daily Essentials, Made Simple" campaign.

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Reaching more households through retail partners

To extend the campaign's reach, The Unscented Company developed it together with retail partners, including Canadian Tire, Avril Supermarché, and Longo's. The campaign is now featured in more than 342 stores across Canada, bringing the brand's message to a wider audience.

A thoughtful approach to everyday essentials

The campaign reflects The Unscented Company's approach to everyday cleaning and personal care: products thoughtfully designed, from formula to packing, to simplify daily routines while limiting waste. The tagline "Daily Essentials, Made Simple" reflects the brand's commitment to clarity, transparency, and reducing its overall impact.

Four essential product attributes

All products featured in the campaign share four key characteristics:

Solid and refillable formats

No added fragrances or dyes

Vegan and never tested on animals

Biodegradable formulas

Responsible consumption as a practical choice

The campaign positions responsible consumption as an everyday option rather than a premium one. Solid and refillable formats reduce household packaging waste and allow repeated use of the same container, lowering the cost per use over time. As many consumers are looking more closely at how they spend, The Unscented Company presents these formats as a way to choose quality and reduce single-use plastic waste without straining household budgets.

"Buying less and buying better should not be a compromise," said Anie Rouleau, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Unscented Company. "When a product is thought through from the formula to the refill, simplicity becomes something every household can access."

Additional details on the "Daily Essentials, Made Simple" campaign and the full product range are available at unscentedco.com.

About The Unscented Company

The Unscented Company is helping redefine the notion of clean with a line of natural, fragrance-free home and body care products that are as simple as they are effective. Its refillable packaging and solid product formats are thoughtfully designed to reduce our collective plastic footprint. Founded in 2016 by Anie Rouleau, who established parent company Baléco in 2011, the brand is now carried in more than 8,000 retail locations across North America. As a certified B Corp, The Unscented Company holds itself to the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility and hopes to inspire others in the industry to do the same. For more information, visit unscentedco.com.

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Source: Sitegrow