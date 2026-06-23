Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - EzLift Bed, operated by Ez Furniture LLC, today announced an expanded line of sleep-to-stand adjustable beds for seniors and people with mobility challenges, along with a new program offering complimentary shipping across the continental United States on qualifying orders placed through ezliftbed.com.





EzLift Bed Announces New Sleep-to-Stand Models and Complimentary Shipping



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The enhanced product lineup includes updated models of the EzLift sleep-to-stand bed with refined lift-assist mechanics and a premium mattress package designed to improve comfort while maintaining safe, controlled standing support from the bedroom. The announcement reflects growing demand from families seeking alternatives to hospital beds, recliners, and standard adjustable bases for aging-in-place and mobility needs.

"Every week we hear from families who are trying to keep loved ones safe at home but are struggling with low beds, unstable transfers, or the limitations of sleeping in a chair," said Jackson Hollingsworth, Manager of Ez Furniture LLC. "By expanding our sleep-to-stand offerings and simplifying delivery with complimentary continental U.S. shipping, we're making it easier for caregivers and seniors to access the support they need."

EzLift Bed's sleep-to-stand systems are designed to look like traditional bedroom furniture while incorporating a powered lift mechanism that can move a person from lying down to a near-standing position at the side of the bed. The beds ship with a firm memory foam mattress and a tethered hand control featuring large, easy-to-press buttons so users can operate the bed without navigating apps or complex menus.

The company reports that interest has been particularly strong among caregivers who want to reduce the physical strain of lifting loved ones, as well as older adults who wish to avoid institutional care for as long as possible. By offering complimentary shipping on many configurations, EzLift Bed aims to remove one of the cost barriers that can prevent families from adopting specialized mobility equipment.

In addition to the expanded product range and shipping update, EzLift Bed is investing in educational resources to help consumers and professionals understand when a sleep-to-stand bed may be appropriate. Content on ezliftbed.com explains how these beds differ from hospital beds, lift chairs, and standard adjustable bases, and outlines key safety and comfort considerations for home use.

The company is also continuing outreach to healthcare and assistive-technology partners so that clinicians, home-care agencies, and advisors are aware of sleep-to-stand options when discussing fall-prevention strategies with patients and families.

About EzLift Bed

EzLift Bed, operated by Ez Furniture LLC in Clearwater, Florida, designs sleep-to-stand adjustable beds that help seniors and people with mobility challenges move safely from lying down to standing at home. Combining a home-style look with powered lift assistance, EzLift Bed products aim to reduce fall risk, ease caregiver strain, and support aging in place. Each bed includes an adjustable base, premium mattress, and intuitive hand control, backed by a multi-year warranty and nationwide U.S. shipping. For more information, visit ezliftbed.com or call 727-382-4550.

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Source: Plentisoft