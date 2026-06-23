Info-Tech Research Group: Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to Help CIOs and IT Leaders Turn IT Strategy Into Measurable Execution

Taking place 22-23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will bring together IT leaders from across Europe and beyond to explore practical frameworks that help turn strategy into execution. Grounded in Info-Tech Research Group's proven IT Playbook methodology, the event's Playbook sessions will provide expert-led guidance across strategy, security, infrastructure, applications, data, AI, and enterprise architecture.

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Info-Tech Research Group has announced that Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, taking place 22-23 September 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Barcelona, will feature dedicated IT Playbook programming designed to help CIOs and IT leaders move from strategic intent to practical execution. The sessions will bring together the global research and advisory firm's proven Playbook methodologies across critical IT domains, giving attendees structured guidance they can apply within their own organisations.

As IT leaders across Europe and beyond navigate AI adoption, cyber risk, infrastructure modernisation, application complexity, and rising expectations for business value, many are finding that strategy alone is not enough. Execution depends on the ability to strengthen core capabilities, align teams, reduce risk, and build practical roadmaps that turn priorities into measurable outcomes.

Info-Tech's IT Playbooks provide structured, step-by-step frameworks to help technology leaders systematically improve IT performance. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona, attendees will explore how to apply those methodologies across key IT functions, identify priority actions, and build stronger foundations for long-term organisational value.

"IT leaders are under pressure to deliver measurable outcomes from increasingly complex strategies," says Michelle Van Wijk, Senior Executive Counselor at Info-Tech Research Group, UK. "The IT Playbook sessions at Info-Tech LIVE Barcelona are designed to help leaders move beyond high-level planning and focus on the practical capabilities required to execute with discipline, reduce risk, and create lasting business value."

IT Playbook Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

The IT Playbook programming at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will span keynotes, workshops, and breakout sessions designed to help CIOs and IT leaders strengthen the capabilities needed to translate strategic priorities into measurable outcomes. Grounded in Info-Tech's structured Playbook methodology, the sessions will give attendees practical guidance across leadership, AI, enterprise architecture, data and analytics, applications, infrastructure and operations, and security. Featured IT Playbooks include:

The CIO Playbook

Built for CIOs and senior IT leaders, Info-Tech's CIO Playbook provides a 12-step framework to systematically improve IT performance and move from reactive operations to measurable organisational value. The Playbook helps leaders prioritise areas for improvement, delegate key activities across IT leadership teams, strengthen stakeholder satisfaction, and build a repeatable path toward IT excellence.

The AI Playbook

For IT and AI leaders looking to move beyond isolated pilots, the AI Playbook offers a structured path for scaling AI responsibly. It focuses on assessing AI maturity, strengthening governance, aligning AI initiatives with organisational strategy, improving AI-ready data foundations, prioritising high-impact use cases, and building the operating model, talent, budget, and culture needed to turn AI ambition into measurable value.

The Enterprise Architecture Playbook

As enterprise architecture becomes more central to strategy execution, the Enterprise Architecture Playbook provides guidance for strengthening EA as a business-aligned capability. It helps leaders connect strategy, technology decisions, and execution by aligning architecture with organisational priorities, embedding architects more effectively into the business, simplifying technology landscapes, strengthening adaptive governance, improving integration strategy, and building architecture roadmaps that support agility, innovation, and long-term value.

The Data Playbook

To help organisations turn data into trusted, actionable business value, the Data Playbook focuses on the foundations required for better decisions, AI readiness, and measurable outcomes. It provides guidance for aligning data strategy to priority use cases, establishing the right operating model, strengthening data governance, improving data quality, modernising data platforms, preparing data capabilities for AI, and treating data as a product.

The Applications Playbook

Application leaders can use the Applications Playbook to modernise how applications are planned, delivered, governed, and measured. The Playbook guides the development of outcome-driven product strategies, improves delivery agility, strengthens portfolio planning, rationalises application landscapes, optimises enterprise platforms, enables business-led applications, uses AI and automation to improve throughput, and measures value through data-driven retrospectives.

The Infrastructure and Operations Playbook

Designed to help I&O leaders move from reactive support to resilient, scalable, and business-aligned service delivery, the Infrastructure & Operations Playbook focuses on the operational foundations that enable modern IT. It provides guidance for improving end-user experience, strengthening core service delivery processes, developing future-ready skills, increasing asset visibility, simplifying platform design, improving supplier management, reducing operational risk, optimising costs and resources, and using automation, AI, and continuous improvement to free capacity for innovation.

The Security Playbook

Security leaders facing rising risk, regulatory pressure, and resource constraints can use the Security Playbook to build a more business-aligned, risk-aware, and resilient security function. The Playbook offers guidance for strengthening security strategy, improving operations management, developing cyber talent, clarifying governance, managing risk, maturing incident response, supporting privacy and compliance, advancing zero trust and identity practices, improving cybersecurity culture, optimising security resources, and using automation and innovation to free capacity for higher-value work.

In addition to the IT Playbook programming, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will feature additional keynotes, peer-led sessions, workshops, networking opportunities, and Analyst Alley, where attendees can meet one-to-one with Info-Tech analysts to discuss priorities, validate strategies, and gain expert guidance.

The IT Playbook sessions reflect a broader message at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona: sustainable transformation requires more than ambition. It requires practical frameworks, disciplined execution, and stronger capabilities across the functions that support technology delivery. Through analyst-led sessions, interactive workshops, and peer engagement, attendees will gain practical insights into strengthening IT foundations and delivering measurable value for their organisations.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona will be shared in the coming months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Barcelona to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact pr@infotech.com to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities?

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact events@infotech.com.?

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organisations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For?nearly?30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organisations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, salhassan@infotech.com, +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418

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