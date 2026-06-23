TOKYO, June 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) participated in the cyber defense exercise "Locked Shields 2026," hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). NEC cooperated with partner organizations to support the design and development of the cyber defense exercise environment for the Japan team, including its network and analysis systems, and provided pre-exercise training sessions for participants (*1).Locked Shields is the world's largest and most complex live-fire cyber defense exercise, organized annually by the CCDCOE since 2010. The 2026 exercise was held from April 20 to April 24 and brought together participants from approximately 40 countries, including NATO member states. From Japan, the Ministry of Defense, other government agencies, and private-sector organizations took part. Japan formed a joint team with Lithuania to participate in the exercise.The exercise aims to enhance participants' capabilities to respond to real-time cyberattacks. Under highly realistic scenarios, teams are required to address complex and simultaneous cyber incidents, engaging in practical training that covers technical responses, legal considerations, strategic decision-making, and information operations.In addition, NEC conducted pre-exercise training for participating organizations to ensure smooth public-private collaboration within the Japan team. These preparatory sessions helped clarify roles and responsibilities and facilitated effective communication during the main exercise.Guided by its mission to "Protect Japan's cyberspace (.JP)," NEC provides security services centered on its Cyber Intelligence and Operations Center (CyIOC) to address increasingly sophisticated and complex cyber threats. Through its ongoing involvement in Locked Shields (*2), NEC has deepened its understanding of largescale cyber defense operations that are required under public-private cooperation and international collaboration, as well as the latest trends in cybersecurity. Leveraging advanced technologies and cybersecurity intelligence, NEC remains committed to contributing to the realization of secure and resilient digital infrastructure.(*1) NEC Group participants included NEC Corporation, NEC Security, Ltd., and NEC Solution Innovators, Ltd.(*2) NEC press release, September 5, 2025: "NEC participates in Locked Shields 2025 hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence"https://www.nec.com/en/press/202509/global_20250905_01.htmlAbout NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.