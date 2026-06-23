Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health Clinical Manager Honored with Prestigious Home Health Leadership Award

DOHC Home Health Leader Recognized for Excellence in Compassionate Leadership and Clinical Expertise

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce that Candice Longshore, RN, Clinical Manager for Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health, has been selected as the recipient of the Lillian H. O'Brien Supervisor Home Health Award, recognizing her outstanding leadership, clinical excellence, and unwavering commitment to compassionate patient care. The award will be presented during a special ceremony on June 23, 2026, at The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.

Longshore joined Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health five years ago as a Case Manager, quickly distinguishing herself through exceptional clinical expertise, strong leadership abilities, and dedicated advocacy for patients and their families. In recognition of these qualities, she was promoted to Clinical Manager in 2025. In her current role, Longshore oversees a team of healthcare professionals, supports staff development, and helps ensure the delivery of safe, effective, and compassionate care to patients throughout the Coachella Valley.

"From the moment Candice joined our team, she has consistently gone above and beyond for both patients and staff. Her ability to lead with empathy, support professional growth, and maintain the highest standards of care makes her an extraordinary supervisor and an outstanding representative of Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health," said Brian Michaelsen MSW, Administrator Operations Home Health Desert Oasis Healthcare.

Longshore remains deeply committed to empowering the healthcare professionals she leads, enhancing the patient experience, and advancing the mission of Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health through excellence in clinical leadership. The Lillian H. O'Brien Home Health Award honors individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and meaningful contributions to hospice care, recognizing those whose work positively impacts patients, families, and fellow healthcare professionals.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Desert Oasis Healthcare is a physician-led, multi-specialty medical group and health system serving the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its comprehensive network of providers and services, including Desert Oasis Healthcare Home Health, DOHC is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate care and improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Media Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

Email: Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-home-health-clinical-manager-honored-with-pre-1181079