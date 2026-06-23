Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Anchorbase, a payments and automation platform for mid-market businesses, today announced it has raised a $2 million USD pre-seed round backed by Cambrian VC and TTV Capital.

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Key Takeaways:

Anchorbase, a payments and automation platform for mid-market businesses, has raised a $2 million USD pre-seed round backed by Cambrian VC and TTV Capital.

Anchorbase uses AI to automate payment collection, reconciliation, reporting, and back-office workflows within the software that companies already use. Businesses can initiate payments inside their existing DMS, CRM, accounting system, or operational software, collect funds through a terminal or payment link, automatically reconcile payments to the correct invoice, and trigger the next workflow - all without switching between disconnected tools.

The company's new funding will support continued product development, deeper integrations with systems of record, expanded customer support, and go-to-market growth across North America.

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About Anchorbase

Anchorbase is a payments and automation platform for mid-market businesses. The company connects payments, systems of record, and back-office workflows to help businesses automate reconciliation, reporting, exception handling, and operational tasks without requiring a major system migration. Anchorbase is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Source: Anchorbase

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