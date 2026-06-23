BNK Invest, Inc.: BNK Invest Highlights Research Pages That Help Investors Turn Market Data Into Usable Comparisons

Investor research often starts with a single data point. BNK Invest sites help connect that data to filings, fund exposure, income screens, return calculations and options calendars.

JERICHO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / A market data point rarely answers an investor's full question by itself. A 13F filing is more useful when it leads to a manager's reported holdings. An ETF ticker is more useful when investors can see which stocks the fund owns. A preferred stock quote is more useful when yield, coupon, call date and discount are viewed together. A dividend history becomes more useful when reinvestment can be modeled over time.

BNK Invest's financial research websites are built around those practical next steps, helping self-directed investors, advisors, financial professionals and market researchers move from raw market information to more useful comparisons.

For investors following institutional ownership, Holdings Channel's latest 13F filings page provides a starting point for reviewing recently processed institutional filings, reported portfolio sizes and links to manager-level holdings pages.

For ETF investors, ETF Channel's ETF Finder helps users work from a stock outward by entering one or more stock symbols and identifying ETFs with exposure to those names.

For income-focused investors comparing preferred securities, Preferred Stock Channel's preferred stock screener brings together fields such as yield, coupon, call date, maturity, cumulative status, category and discount or premium to liquidation preference.

For dividend investors, Dividend Channel's DRIP returns calculator helps users compare hypothetical returns with and without dividend reinvestment, providing a way to study how compounding may have changed long-term results.

For Canadian equity research, Canada Stock Channel's compound returns calculator helps users review historical return scenarios for Canadian-listed stocks, including comparisons with and without dividend reinvestment.

For options-focused investors, Stock Options Channel's 0DTE options page explains zero-days-to-expiration options and lists symbols with same-day option expirations by date.

"Investors are often trying to move from one piece of market information to the next useful comparison," said a BNK Invest spokesperson. "A filing points to holdings. A fund points to underlying exposure. A dividend points to reinvestment math. A preferred stock quote points to yield, call risk and liquidation preference. The BNK Invest network is built around helping investors follow those practical research paths."

BNK Invest's broader network includes financial research websites covering dividends, ETFs, stock options, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, institutional ownership, Canadian equities, BDCs, energy stocks and general stock market research. The sites are designed for investors and professionals looking for focused investment data and stock-specific research tools.

About BNK Invest

BNK Invest operates a network of financial research websites covering dividends, ETFs, stock options, preferred stocks, closed-end funds, institutional holdings, Canadian equities, BDCs, energy stocks and related investing topics. Its sites are designed for self-directed investors, advisors, financial professionals and market researchers looking for focused investment data and stock-specific research tools.

Media Contact:

BNK Invest

info@bnkinvest.com

https://www.bnkinvest.com/

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc.

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