Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Spin.AI, a leader in SaaS data protection, today highlighted a successful collaboration with Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts, a California-based private college, showcasing how the implementation of SpinOne Backup and Recovery has empowered the institution to fortify its cybersecurity posture and meet increasingly stringent cyber insurance requirements.





Gurnick Academy case study



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10373/302554_3efc72a414d919d2_001full.jpg

In an era where ransomware is the leading cybersecurity threat, educational institutions face unique challenges. Instructors at Gurnick Academy dedicate between 16 and 24 hours to designing a single lecture, representing a potential loss of $800 to $1,200 per lecture should data be compromised. On average, professors give 120 to 180 lectures per year. This translates to potential losses of between $9.6 million and $21.6 million in lost time if their environment fell prey to ransomware.

As cyber insurance underwriters have begun to tighten their requirements, or even eliminate coverage in some cases, organizations must now demonstrate highly effective, proactive cybersecurity strategies to protect sensitive data or risk losing coverage entirely.

Gurnick Academy sought a comprehensive backup and recovery solution to mitigate the risk of ransomware, ensure disaster recovery, and maintain the auditing capabilities necessary to prevent compliance breaches. What they learned was that while most backup companies only protect backed-up data from ransomware, SpinOne used AI to detect and automatically stop ransomware in live SaaS environments. What this means is that organizations don't have to wait until their entire environment is encrypted to take action. In turn, by stopping ransomware early, SpinOne can restore only what was impacted, reducing recovery time from weeks to less than 2-hours. To back this feature, SpinOne maintains a ransomware recovery time SLA.

"Many forms of ransomware are Trojans, not viruses, which is why conventional antivirus tools are unable to detect the ransomware attack," noted a leader on the Gurnick IT team. "At Gurnick, we are committed to taking proactive measures that ensure all our students and staff are fully protected. This is why we selected Spin.AI as the solution for our organization."

By deploying SpinOne, Gurnick Academy has gained:

Proactive Ransomware Protection: The platform's proprietary, AI-driven algorithms provide 24/7 monitoring, serving as a first line of defense to detect, stop, and eliminate the spread of ransomware.

Automated Data Continuity: With fully automated, 3x daily incremental snapshot backups stored in secure cloud environments, the institution has significantly reduced downtime, allowing resources to be redirected toward student education and institutional growth.

Compliance and Auditing Support: SpinOne provides the visibility needed to manage third-party applications and audit data access, critical factors for satisfying modern insurance risk assessments.

"For many organizations, the ability to demonstrate effective ransomware prevention is now the difference between securing affordable insurance premiums or facing catastrophic business risk," said Spin.AI CEO Dmitry Dontov. "We are proud to partner with Gurnick Academy, helping them turn their data protection strategy into a competitive advantage."

To learn more about how Spin.AI helps educational institutions protect their SaaS data, visit https://spin.ai/.

About Spin.AI

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Spin.AI is a leading SaaS security company whose mission is to protect organizations' SaaS data from ransomware, insider threats, data loss, data leakage, and non-compliance. SpinOne, the company's all-in-one SaaS security platform, protects mission-critical data across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce, and Slack for 2000+ organizations worldwide. SpinOne delivers AI-driven capabilities spanning automated backup and recovery, ransomware detection and response, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), enterprise browser security, Data Leak Prevention, and eDiscovery within a single, unified platform. Spin.AI is recommended by Google for SaaS data protection, integrated with Chrome Enterprise Security, and has garnered numerous industry awards. The company has offices across North America and Europe and works with 400+ partners worldwide. For more information, visit spin.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302554

Source: Pressmaster DMCC