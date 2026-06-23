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ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Payroll4Construction: New Article Details Tips to Avoid Certified Payroll Violations

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a leading construction payroll service and part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, has released a new article titled "Certified Payroll Compliance Violations: What Triggers Audits, Penalties and Debarment."

The piece explores the risks contractors face when managing certified payroll on public works projects.

With requirements like weekly reporting, prevailing wage tracking and detailed recordkeeping across multiple cities and states, certified payroll compliance carries real risk.

Errors can trigger audits, backpay requirements, fines, contract termination and project debarment.

To help contractors prepare for certified payroll complexities, this resource outlines steps to identify compliance gaps before they escalate, including:

  1. Establishing regular reviews of timecards to confirm worker classifications. If these reviews identify an error, go back to the source: the original timecard

  2. Paying any owed back wages and documenting everything in case auditors ask for more details

  3. Amending any certified payroll reports that contain errors and including a written explanation to the receiving agency

  4. Working with subcontractors to correct any potential compliance issues since GCs are also liable if a sub submits incorrect reports

By taking a proactive approach, contractors can mitigate compliance concerns, avoid employee disputes and keep the focus on the projects at hand. Check out the full article to learn more.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction, a Foundation Software company, is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can manage certified payroll reporting, multi-state processing, union tracking and all the tasks that encompass paydays including checks and direct deposits. For more information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-article-details-tips-to-avoid-certified-payroll-violations-1173914

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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