Investor Summit Group: Q2 Investor Summit Virtual Live Wednesday June 24

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual June 24-25, 2026 event.
Event Details:
Virtual Presentations on Wednesday June 24, 2026
Virtual Meetings on Thursday June 25, 2026
Request Access to 1x1 meetings:
[Click here]
The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.
TO VIEW FOR A PRESENTATION, CLICK ON THE PARTICIPATING COMPANY NAME BELOW.
Presenters on Wednesday 6/24/26
Presentation Time (ET)
Company
Ticker
9:00 AM
Odysight AI
(OTCQB:ODSY)
9:00 AM
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.
(NASDAQ:PPSI)
9:30 AM
PPX Mining Corp.
(OTCQB:SNNGF)
9:30 AM
C-Com Satellite Systems Inc.
(OTCQB:CYSNF)
10:00 AM
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.
(NASDAQ:BIAF)
10:00 AM
eXoZymes, Inc.
(NASDAQ:EXOZ)
10:30 AM
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
(NASDAQ:ICU)
10:30 AM
SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.
(NASDAQ:SBC)
11:00 AM
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
(NASDAQ:NNOX)
11:00 AM
Biotricity, Inc.
(OTCQB:BTCY)
11:30 AM
Royalties Inc.
(OTCQB:ROYIF)
12:00 PM
Rocket Doctor AI Inc.
(OTCQB:AIRDF)
12:00 PM
Silver Storm Mining Ltd
(OTCQB:SVRSF)
12:30 PM
Cerrado Gold Inc.
(OTCQX:CRDOF)
1:00 PM
Oreterra Metals Corp.
(TSXV:OTMC.V)
1:00 PM
Stakeholder Gold Corp.
(OTCQB:SKHRF)
1:30 PM
Iveda Solutions, Inc.
(NASDAQ:IVDA)
1:30 PM
Beam Global
(NASDAQ:BEEM)
2:00 PM
Alternative Ballistics Corporation
(OTCQB:ALBC)
2:00 PM
Surface Metals Inc.
(OTCQB:SURMF)
2:30 PM
CHAR Technologies Ltd.
(OTCQB:CTRNF)
2:30 PM
Highland Copper Company Inc.
(OTCQB:HDRSF)
3:00 PM
Bimergen Energy Corporation
(AMEX:BESS)
3:00 PM
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.
(NASDAQ:SIGY)
3:30 PM
Realbotix Corp.
(NASDAQ:XBOT)
3:30 PM
Lomiko Metals Inc.
(OTCQB:LMRMF)
4:00 PM
CLPS Incorporation
(NASDAQ:CLPS)
4:00 PM
Myriad Uranium Corp.
(OTCQB:MYRUF)
4:30 PM
BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
(NASDAQ:BHST)
During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.
About Investor Summit Group
We are an in dependent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.
For additional information, please contact:
Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
SOURCE: Investor Summit Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q2-investor-summit-virtual-live-wednesday-june-24-1181141