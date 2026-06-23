Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 21:50 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor Summit Group: Q2 Investor Summit Virtual Live Wednesday June 24

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual June 24-25, 2026 event.

Event Details:

Virtual Presentations on Wednesday June 24, 2026
Virtual Meetings on Thursday June 25, 2026

Request Access to 1x1 meetings:

[Click here]

The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.

TO VIEW FOR A PRESENTATION, CLICK ON THE PARTICIPATING COMPANY NAME BELOW.

Presenters on Wednesday 6/24/26

Presentation Time (ET)
Wednesday 6/24

Company

Ticker

9:00 AM

Odysight AI

(OTCQB:ODSY)

9:00 AM

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

(NASDAQ:PPSI)

9:30 AM

PPX Mining Corp.

(OTCQB:SNNGF)

9:30 AM

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc.

(OTCQB:CYSNF)

10:00 AM

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ:BIAF)

10:00 AM

eXoZymes, Inc.

(NASDAQ:EXOZ)

10:30 AM

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation

(NASDAQ:ICU)

10:30 AM

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

(NASDAQ:SBC)

11:00 AM

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

(NASDAQ:NNOX)

11:00 AM

Biotricity, Inc.

(OTCQB:BTCY)

11:30 AM

Royalties Inc.

(OTCQB:ROYIF)

12:00 PM

Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

(OTCQB:AIRDF)

12:00 PM

Silver Storm Mining Ltd

(OTCQB:SVRSF)

12:30 PM

Cerrado Gold Inc.

(OTCQX:CRDOF)

1:00 PM

Oreterra Metals Corp.

(TSXV:OTMC.V)

1:00 PM

Stakeholder Gold Corp.

(OTCQB:SKHRF)

1:30 PM

Iveda Solutions, Inc.

(NASDAQ:IVDA)

1:30 PM

Beam Global

(NASDAQ:BEEM)

2:00 PM

Alternative Ballistics Corporation

(OTCQB:ALBC)

2:00 PM

Surface Metals Inc.

(OTCQB:SURMF)

2:30 PM

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

(OTCQB:CTRNF)

2:30 PM

Highland Copper Company Inc.

(OTCQB:HDRSF)

3:00 PM

Bimergen Energy Corporation

(AMEX:BESS)

3:00 PM

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc.

(NASDAQ:SIGY)

3:30 PM

Realbotix Corp.

(NASDAQ:XBOT)

3:30 PM

Lomiko Metals Inc.

(OTCQB:LMRMF)

4:00 PM

CLPS Incorporation

(NASDAQ:CLPS)

4:00 PM

Myriad Uranium Corp.

(OTCQB:MYRUF)

4:30 PM

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

(NASDAQ:BHST)

During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.

About Investor Summit Group

We are an in dependent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner
fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q2-investor-summit-virtual-live-wednesday-june-24-1181141

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.