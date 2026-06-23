Investor Summit Group: Q2 Investor Summit Virtual Live Wednesday June 24

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Investor Summit today announced the lineup of public companies scheduled to present at its upcoming Virtual June 24-25, 2026 event.

Event Details:

Virtual Presentations on Wednesday June 24, 2026

Virtual Meetings on Thursday June 25, 2026

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The Investor Summit brings together hand-picked publicly traded companies and a broad audience of institutional and retail investors through live online presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and scheduled one-on-one meetings with management teams.

TO VIEW FOR A PRESENTATION, CLICK ON THE PARTICIPATING COMPANY NAME BELOW.

Presenters on Wednesday 6/24/26

Presentation Time (ET)

Wednesday 6/24 Company Ticker 9:00 AM Odysight AI (OTCQB:ODSY) 9:00 AM Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) 9:30 AM PPX Mining Corp. (OTCQB:SNNGF) 9:30 AM C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (OTCQB:CYSNF) 10:00 AM bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) 10:00 AM eXoZymes, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) 10:30 AM SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) 10:30 AM SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBC) 11:00 AM Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) 11:00 AM Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY) 11:30 AM Royalties Inc. (OTCQB:ROYIF) 12:00 PM Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB:AIRDF) 12:00 PM Silver Storm Mining Ltd (OTCQB:SVRSF) 12:30 PM Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX:CRDOF) 1:00 PM Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV:OTMC.V) 1:00 PM Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SKHRF) 1:30 PM Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) 1:30 PM Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) 2:00 PM Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB:ALBC) 2:00 PM Surface Metals Inc. (OTCQB:SURMF) 2:30 PM CHAR Technologies Ltd. (OTCQB:CTRNF) 2:30 PM Highland Copper Company Inc. (OTCQB:HDRSF) 3:00 PM Bimergen Energy Corporation (AMEX:BESS) 3:00 PM Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY) 3:30 PM Realbotix Corp. (NASDAQ:XBOT) 3:30 PM Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCQB:LMRMF) 4:00 PM CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) 4:00 PM Myriad Uranium Corp. (OTCQB:MYRUF) 4:30 PM BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST)

During the event, company executives will provide updates on their business strategies, recent developments, and growth opportunities. Investors will also have the opportunity to submit questions live and request one-on-one meetings with participating companies.

About Investor Summit Group

We are an in dependent organization dedicated to finding the best companies for a carefully curated community of investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Fred Rockwell - Managing Partner

fred@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/q2-investor-summit-virtual-live-wednesday-june-24-1181141