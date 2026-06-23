West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate, founded by Keith Myers, officially announces the opening of its undergraduate application cycle for students committed to advancing inclusion, respect, and social understanding. The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate is designed to support emerging leaders who demonstrate academic strength and a clear commitment to challenging prejudice in all its forms.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/301469_f76fdaac94fbb932_001full.jpg

The initiative, established by Keith Myers, reflects a continued dedication to fostering educational pathways that encourage dialogue, equity, and civic responsibility. Keith Myers, a seasoned healthcare executive and long-time advocate for community service, continues to guide the scholarship's mission of supporting students who seek to confront bias and promote social cohesion through education and action.

More information about the program and application process is available at the official website:

Keith Myers Scholarship

Purpose and Mission

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate is structured to recognize undergraduate students who actively engage in efforts to reduce discrimination and build more inclusive communities. Keith Myers established the program to ensure that education remains a powerful tool in addressing societal divisions.

Keith Myers brings extensive experience in healthcare leadership and nonprofit governance, and Keith Myers channels this background into initiatives that extend beyond healthcare into broader social impact. Through the scholarship, Keith Myers emphasizes the importance of academic achievement combined with civic responsibility and ethical leadership.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants to the Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate must meet the following requirements:

Must be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university

Must be a citizen or legal permanent resident of the United States

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 or equivalent

Employees of Keith Myers' affiliated organizations and their immediate family members are not eligible

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate maintains a competitive selection process designed to identify students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a commitment to addressing bigotry and hate through constructive engagement.

Scholarship Details and Timeline

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate provides a $1,000 academic award to one selected undergraduate student annually.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: April 15, 2027

All submissions are reviewed by a selection committee aligned with the values established by Keith Myers, with an emphasis on integrity, leadership, and community awareness.

Impact and Educational Value

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate continues to support students who are positioned to become future leaders in public service, healthcare, education, and nonprofit sectors. Keith Myers has consistently emphasized that meaningful change begins with informed and engaged students who are willing to challenge harmful narratives and promote understanding.

By supporting undergraduate education, Keith Myers reinforces a long-term commitment to developing individuals who contribute positively to society. The Keith Myers Scholarship to Combat Bigotry and Hate is structured not only as financial support but also as a recognition of student-driven efforts to promote respect and inclusivity.

About the Keith Myers Scholarship for Students Against Bigotry and Hate

The Keith Myers Scholarship for Students Against Bigotry and Hate is dedicated to supporting undergraduate students who are committed to promoting inclusion, combating discrimination, and creating more equitable communities. Through a $1,000 annual essay contest, the scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate a passion for addressing prejudice, fostering understanding, and advancing positive social change.

Named in honor of Keith Myers, a respected healthcare executive and philanthropist known for his advocacy and commitment to protecting vulnerable populations, the scholarship serves as a platform to encourage the next generation of leaders to confront bigotry and hate through education, awareness, and civic engagement.

Open to undergraduate students across the United States, the scholarship seeks to inspire thoughtful dialogue and innovative perspectives on how individuals and communities can work together to build a more inclusive society. By investing in students who are dedicated to these values, the Keith Myers Scholarship aims to support future changemakers whose efforts will contribute to a stronger, more compassionate nation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301469

Source: GRW