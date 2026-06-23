Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students today announces its inaugural call for applications, offering a one-time $1,000 award to undergraduate and medical students committed to transforming healthcare access for underserved populations. Established by distinguished healthcare expert Michael Rasekhi, the scholarship honors his three-decade legacy of expanding community-based medical care while investing in the next generation of physicians.

Michael Rasekhi

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Michael Rasekhi, founder and Chief Medical Officer of the Southern California Medical Center (SCMC), built the scholarship to reflect his core belief that healthcare is a fundamental right. Under Michael Rasekhi's leadership, SCMC evolved from a small family practice into a robust nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center serving East Los Angeles. The scholarship extends Michael Rasekhi's vision nationwide, seeking students who share his passion for solving modern healthcare challenges through direct community action.

Eligibility Criteria

The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship welcomes applicants who meet the following requirements:

Academic Standing: Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student on a pre-medical track or a current medical student at any accredited U.S. institution.

Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student on a pre-medical track or a current medical student at any accredited U.S. institution. Career Path: Demonstrated commitment to pursuing a medical career, with preference for those focused on primary care, public health, or community medicine.

Demonstrated commitment to pursuing a medical career, with preference for those focused on primary care, public health, or community medicine. Essay Submission: A compelling original essay responding to the prompt: "Dr. Mohammad Rasekhi transformed a small clinic into a vital community health center. Describe a challenge in modern healthcare that you are passionate about solving, and how your future medical career will contribute to the well-being of your community."

Award Timeline

Deadline: January 15, 2027

January 15, 2027 Winner Announced: February 15, 2027

The scholarship operates without geographic restriction, open to eligible students across all 50 states. Michael Rasekhi emphasizes that the award prioritizes originality of thought and authentic commitment to community service over standardized test scores or grade point averages.

Driving Impact Through Education

Michael Rasekhi's own journey-from medical studies at Pahlavi University to becoming a cornerstone of community health in Southern California-demonstrates the power of dedicated physicians to reshape entire neighborhoods. The Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students aims to replicate that impact by reducing financial barriers for aspiring doctors who plan to practice in medically underserved areas.

"Healthcare challenges such as language barriers, preventive care gaps, and chronic disease management require physicians who understand their communities from the inside," said Michael Rasekhi. "This scholarship seeks applicants who already see those problems clearly and have begun imagining solutions. The essay prompt asks students to learn from the transformation of a small clinic into a Federally Qualified Health Center-then apply that entrepreneurial spirit to their own future practice."

The scholarship's focus on original writing rather than quantitative metrics encourages students from diverse backgrounds to apply. Each submission will be reviewed by a panel of healthcare professionals affiliated with community health initiatives.

How to Apply

Interested students can find the complete application guidelines and submission form on the official scholarship website: https://michaelrasekhischolarship.com/. All materials must be submitted electronically by the January 15, 2027 deadline. The winning applicant will be notified directly and publicly announced on February 15, 2027.

Michael Rasekhi and the selection committee encourage all pre-medical and medical students who share a vision of equitable, community-centered healthcare to apply. Past recipients of similar awards have gone on to work in rural clinics, urban community health centers, and policy advocacy roles-carrying forward Michael Rasekhi's conviction that compassionate medical leadership begins long before the white coat ceremony.

About the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship

Named for the founder of Southern California Medical Center, the Michael Rasekhi Scholarship for Medical Students provides financial support and recognition to emerging medical professionals dedicated to community health. The scholarship operates independently as a annual award, with selections based on essay quality and demonstrated commitment to serving underserved populations.

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Source: GRW