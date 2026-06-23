Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics hosted XT26, an invite-only forum focused on the volatility of AI in financial services.

XT26 attendees and speakers included over 250 senior technology leaders from global financial institutions such as Bank of America, Citi, HSBC, UBS, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and others.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000, hosted XT26. The invite-only conference convened over 250 senior technology leaders from banking, hedge funds, and capital markets at Tower Hill, London. Now in its 10th year, the XT conference series has grown into one of financial services engineering's most respected peer forums in London, built on a single premise: pure thought leadership grounded in real-world experience, with no sales pitches, and no vendor presentations. Just practitioners who are actually doing the work.

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Simone Steel speaking at XT26

The event included speakers and delegates from organizations including Bank of America, Citi, HSBC, UBS, RBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Meta, FINOS, and Griffin Bank, among others.

With a focus on the volatility of AI in financial services, the event agenda addressed questions capital markets technology leaders are navigating in practice: where AI delivers genuine ROI, how to build software systems that hold up under regulatory scrutiny, and how to manage the complexity that comes with accelerating delivery at scale. Sessions spanned AI adoption strategy, low-latency development, platform engineering in large financial institutions, and the limits of agentic software development, all delivered by senior practitioners building and operating systems at scale in financial services. The expert panel closing the main program put the day's central question directly to the room: "How Far Can We Accelerate with AI?"

"XT26 brought together the engineering leaders who are closest to these problems, the people building and maintaining software systems under real regulatory pressure," said Jon Pither, CEO at JUXT, a Grid Dynamics company. "That is the conversation financial services needs to be having right now, and it is exactly what this event delivered."

"I truly enjoyed XT26 and learned a lot from every speaker. The corporate world doesn't always make space for rigorous engineering, which is exactly why a forum built around financial sector practitioners feels so necessary," said Simone Steel, CIO Data AI at Deutsche Bank.

Grid Dynamics continues to expand its financial services capabilities, working with capital markets clients to build software systems that create measurable business value.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a premier AI transformation partner for the Fortune 1000. We combine deep AI expertise with proven enterprise-scale delivery to help clients identify where to invest in AI, build systems that work at scale, and capture real business value from AI deployments. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our nearly two decades of technology leadership and pioneering enterprise AI expertise. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India.

To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit https://www.griddynamics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

investorrelations@griddynamics.com