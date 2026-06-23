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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 22:18 Uhr
129 Leser
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KOBIL Technologies Inc.: KOBIL Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Applications, 2026

KOBIL mPower is an enterprise SuperApp platform designed to help organizations build secure digital ecosystems around a trusted digital identity infrastructure.

At the core of the platform is KOBIL's secure and verified digital identity technology, enabling users to access authentication, secure messaging, document sharing, internal approval workflows, and legally compliant electronic signature capabilities through a single interface.

The platform's miniApp framework allows organizations to rapidly deploy new digital services while preserving existing security, compliance, and governance standards. This enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation initiatives without redesigning critical business processes or compromising security.

By bringing digital identity, communication, and business services together in one environment, KOBIL mPower helps organizations create more connected, efficient, and secure digital workplaces.

About KOBIL

Founded in 1986, KOBIL is a global technology company specializing in secure digital identity, cybersecurity, and SuperApp technologies. Headquartered in Germany, KOBIL delivers innovative solutions for governments, financial institutions, enterprises, and startups, enabling millions of users worldwide to access secure digital services.

KOBIL mPower is the company's enterprise SuperApp platform that combines digital identity, secure communication, business applications, and digital services into a unified ecosystem operating across both mobile and desktop environments.

For more information, visit https://mpower.kobil.com or contact hello@kobil.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research.

Full Name/Company Name: KOBIL Technologies Inc.

Location: San Diego, California
Email address: hello@kobil.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kobil-named-as-a-sample-vendor-in-the-gartner-hype-cycle-for-enterprise-applications-2026-302808296.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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