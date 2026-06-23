KOBIL Technologies Inc.: KOBIL Named as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Enterprise Applications, 2026

KOBIL mPower is an enterprise SuperApp platform designed to help organizations build secure digital ecosystems around a trusted digital identity infrastructure.

At the core of the platform is KOBIL's secure and verified digital identity technology, enabling users to access authentication, secure messaging, document sharing, internal approval workflows, and legally compliant electronic signature capabilities through a single interface.

The platform's miniApp framework allows organizations to rapidly deploy new digital services while preserving existing security, compliance, and governance standards. This enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation initiatives without redesigning critical business processes or compromising security.

By bringing digital identity, communication, and business services together in one environment, KOBIL mPower helps organizations create more connected, efficient, and secure digital workplaces.

About KOBIL

Founded in 1986, KOBIL is a global technology company specializing in secure digital identity, cybersecurity, and SuperApp technologies. Headquartered in Germany, KOBIL delivers innovative solutions for governments, financial institutions, enterprises, and startups, enabling millions of users worldwide to access secure digital services.

KOBIL mPower is the company's enterprise SuperApp platform that combines digital identity, secure communication, business applications, and digital services into a unified ecosystem operating across both mobile and desktop environments.

For more information, visit https://mpower.kobil.com or contact hello@kobil.com.

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Full Name/Company Name: KOBIL Technologies Inc.

Location: San Diego, California

Email address: hello@kobil.com

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