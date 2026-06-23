1mind: Buyers Tell AI the Truth They Won't Tell Salespeople, New Research Finds

Live webinar June 30 will unveil the full data behind a new 1mind report on how B2B buyers actually behave with AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1mind, a pioneer leading Autonomous Customer Experience (ACX) today previewed new research from the new 1mind report, the finding that B2B buyers behave fundamentally differently with AI than with human sellers.

Stripped of the social performance that shapes a traditional sales call, buyers get direct: they name competitors, raise budget and ask the blunt questions they would otherwise soften for a rep.

"People will choose AI conversations when those conversations are immediate, contextual, and actually helpful. If an AI already understands who they are, what company they're from, what problem they're trying to solve, and can answer complex questions instantly, the buyer experience becomes dramatically better. Instead of the future being humans versus AI, we believe the future is buyers getting expert help the moment they need it. If AI can provide that help faster and more accurately, buyers will gravitate toward it naturally. Then humans come in where relationships, trust, and organizational alignment matter most."

Early findings point to a deeper shift: a substantial share of engaged website visitors are already in an active buying cycle and say so outright, and the highest-performing AI deployments win not by booking more meetings but by qualifying conversations and filtering out the wrong buyers. The data also suggests the metric most teams optimize for is the wrong one: deployments that "engage" the most can convert the fewest, and qualified conversations predict revenue better than meetings booked.

The full report, AI Conversations that Convert, debuts live on June 30 in a free public webinar hosted by Jonathan Kvarfordt, VP Marketing at 1mind. Attendees will get first access to the complete data set alongside a live walkthrough of what the findings mean for how revenue and marketing teams measure, staff and run go-to-market. Register at the link below.

Methodology

Findings are from the 1mind marketing analytics team, which analyzes aggregated and anonymized conversation signals derived from buyer-AI interactions processed through 1mind's platform to identify broad market trends in how B2B buyers engage with AI. Findings are reported only in aggregate and reflect broad market trends, not any individual company, conversation, deal or transaction. Comparisons to human-to-human sales interactions are benchmarked against published research from Gong Labs, not a matched study.

About 1mind

1mind is a platform that deploys GTM Superhumans for revenue teams. The Superhuman GTM brain is made up of an AI Context Graph + Action Orchestration layer built to function as autonomous employees operating across the entire customer lifecycle. They delight buyers, drive operational efficiency, and scale beyond human limitations that ultimately increases revenue, shortens sales cycles, and increases ACV. 1mind has years of market experience with its multi-modal platform. All 75+ Enterprise and mid-market customers are actively using the advanced technology, including Hubspot, Samsara, Nutanix, Alteryx, Pipedrive, ZoomInfo, Boston Dynamics, and Owner.com. Founded by Amanda Kahlow, founder and former CEO of 6sense, 1mind has raised $40 million from leading investors, including Battery Ventures, Primary Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. For more information or to experience a Superhuman firsthand go to 1mind.com.

Contact

Jonathan Kvarfordt

jonathan@1mind.com

Resources

1mind: https://1mind.com

Register for the free webinar, AI Conversations that Convert, June 30, 2026, 10:00-10:45 AM MDT: https://www.1mind.com/webinars

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