Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Greg Ramier, Chief Executive Officer, Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the Company's 5th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For 50 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta.

To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302603

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange