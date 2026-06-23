Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - MoveSmart Rentals, a full-service leasing and tenant placement company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, today announced the opening of its Canadian branch in Toronto, Ontario. The new Toronto office marks the company's formal entry into the Canadian rental market and provides Ontario landlords with the same leasing model MoveSmart Rentals has delivered across United States markets since launch.

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The company now operates in more than 23 markets across North America, with the Toronto branch serving as the operational base for Canadian expansion. Initial Canadian coverage focuses on Greater Toronto and the Golden Horseshoe, with additional service capacity scheduled across Ottawa, Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo, London, Windsor, Barrie, and Kingston through the remainder of 2026.

A leasing-only model in a market full of property management

The Canadian rental market has historically been served by traditional property management companies that bundle leasing, rent collection, maintenance, and tenant communication into a single monthly fee. National data from Statistics Canada shows renter households making up a growing share of the housing market. MoveSmart Rentals takes a different approach. The company offers leasing as a standalone service, with no ongoing property management obligation and no recurring fees once the lease is signed.

Landlords pay one fee when MoveSmart Rentals successfully places a qualified tenant in the unit. There is no upfront cost. There is no retainer. There is no monthly management charge. The company does not collect rent on the landlord's behalf and does not coordinate maintenance after the tenant moves in.

"Most landlords in Ontario do not want a property manager. They want a tenant in the unit, the right lease signed, and then they want to be left alone to run their own property," said a spokesperson for MoveSmart Rentals. "We built the company around that reality in the United States, and the same model fits the Canadian landlord profile. Opening in Toronto puts our operations team where Canadian property owners need us."

The Toronto branch opening comes as a growing number of Ontario landlords report frustration with bundled property management services that charge fixed monthly fees regardless of whether the property is occupied, performing, or quiet. MoveSmart Rentals' success-fee model aligns the company's incentives with the landlord's outcome. The faster the placement, the better the screening, the more value the landlord receives in exchange for the one-time fee.

18-day average placement, with Ontario cities under 12 days

Since launching its leasing operation, MoveSmart Rentals has tracked an average placement time of 18 days from initial listing to signed lease across all markets. In early Ontario testing, Hamilton and Mississauga units have averaged between 7 and 12 days for well-prepared listings. The company attributes the placement speed to three structural choices.

The first is multi-platform listing syndication. Every unit MoveSmart Rentals handles is posted to the Multiple Listing Service and more than 20 rental platforms - including Realtor.ca and major institutional channels. The result is broader inquiry volume in the first 72 hours, which produces a deeper pool of qualified applicants and shortens the timeline from listing to lease.

The second is professional photography and virtual tours. Every listing receives a professional photo shoot, a written property description, and a 3D virtual tour delivered within 48 hours of intake. Units that include virtual tours generate substantially more qualified showing requests in the first week than units with phone photos and short descriptions.

The third is 24-hour lead response. More than half of all rental inquiries in Ontario arrive outside of standard business hours. MoveSmart Rentals operates a 24-hour response window. Inquiries received at 9 PM on a Sunday get the same priority as those received at 10 AM on a Wednesday. The result is a substantially higher conversion of inquiries to showings to applications.

MoveSmart Rentals places qualified tenants with an 18-day average from listing to signed lease

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Strategic pricing and competitive offer management

MoveSmart Rentals sets list price using a structured market analysis. Each new unit is compared against active and recently leased comparables within a one-kilometer radius. The recommended list price is set within current market data, which keeps inquiry volume high and avoids the price reductions that occur when a unit is priced too aggressively at launch.

When multiple applications come in for the same unit, MoveSmart Rentals coordinates a structured offer process that gives qualified applicants a fair opportunity to present their best terms. The company does not force bidding, and landlords retain the final approval right on every applicant.

Tenant screening built for the Ontario market

Ontario's regulatory environment around tenancy is shaped by the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 and overseen by the Landlord and Tenant Board. The tenant screening process MoveSmart Rentals uses is built to meet that environment. Every applicant is screened across credit, income verification, employment verification, prior landlord references, and identity confirmation. The company also confirms documentation against published employer databases and government issued identifiers to detect application fraud.

In a market where Ontario landlords have reported significant losses from fraudulent applications, screening discipline is what protects the landlord at the front end. MoveSmart Rentals does not advance an application to lease until every screening checkpoint clears. Landlords retain the final approval right and receive a written summary of each applicant's screening result before any decision is made.

The screening data also feeds back into the company's market analysis. As MoveSmart Rentals processes more Ontario applications, its understanding of local applicant profiles, income distributions, and approval rates becomes sharper, which translates into more accurate pricing and faster placement on future units.

Every applicant is screened across credit, income, employment, references, and identity

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Where MoveSmart Rentals operates in Ontario

The Toronto branch covers the following metropolitan areas:

Greater Toronto and Greater Hamilton Area: Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa.

Golden Horseshoe: St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland.

Eastern Ontario: Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Cornwall.

Southwestern Ontario: London, Windsor, Sarnia, Chatham, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Brantford.

Central Ontario: Barrie, Orillia, Peterborough.

Each market is served by the same leasing pipeline used in the company's United States markets, which means landlords in Ottawa receive the same listing syndication, screening discipline, photography, and response speed as landlords in Orlando or Tampa.

North American footprint

The Toronto branch joins MoveSmart Rentals' operations across ten United States markets including Florida, Texas, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey. Florida remains the company's home market and Orlando the operational headquarters.

The cross-border operation gives the company a comparative perspective on what works across different regulatory and rental environments. Practices that emerge as effective in one market frequently translate into others. The 24-hour lead response standard, for example, originated in the Florida and Texas markets where after-hours inquiries are common, and now shapes how the company operates across every market.

A success-fee model in a recurring-fee industry

Most leasing and property management companies in North America charge a percentage of monthly rent for the duration of the tenancy, typically between six and twelve percent. Over a two-year tenancy on a $3,000 per month rental, that recurring fee structure can amount to between $4,300 and $8,600 paid out of the landlord's rental income.

MoveSmart Rentals charges a single placement fee, paid once when the tenant signs the lease, with no ongoing percentage and no recurring management charge. The arrangement is designed to give landlords full ownership of their rental income from move-in onward.

The company believes the recurring-fee structure prevailing in much of the industry creates incentives that do not always serve the landlord. A leasing company collecting a percentage of monthly rent over multiple years has an interest in the tenant remaining in the unit, which can complicate the company's recommendation when a problem tenant should be replaced. A placement-fee company has no such conflict. The placement is the deliverable. After move-in, the landlord and the tenant build their direct relationship.

What the Toronto branch opening means for landlords

For individual landlords with one or two rental properties, the opening means a local Canadian leasing partner who can take the unit from listing to keys in approximately 18 days, with a single payment due only on success.

For landlords with growing portfolios of five to twenty units, the opening means a single point of contact across multiple Ontario cities, with consistent pricing methodology, consistent screening, and consistent reporting across the portfolio.

For institutional operators, developers, and builders bringing newly constructed inventory to the rental market, the opening means a leasing partner equipped to handle the velocity required for full building lease-up, including pre-leasing, staggered move-in coordination, and reporting at the unit, building, and portfolio level. Property owners can request a consultation or browse current rentals on the company website.

The company has also signaled that further expansion across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Atlantic Canada is on the immediate roadmap, with new United States markets in the Pacific Northwest and Mountain West entering pilot through the second half of 2026.

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ABOUT MOVESMART RENTALS

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Source: MoveSmart Rentals