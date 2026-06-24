Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQB: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 23, 2026. A total of 3,118,230 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 31.93% of all outstanding common shares of the Corporation. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), dated May 15, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. A summary of the voting results is outlined below.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Corporation was set at four (4).

Election of Directors

Elliot Johnson, Michael Simonetta, Rajesh Lala, and Patrick McBride, were re-elected as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.

Appointment of Auditor

Ernst & Young LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of Equity Incentive Plan

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Corporation's omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

To learn more visit www.btctcorp.com and join us on social media: X | LinkedIn

For further information, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302608

Source: Bitcoin Treasury Corporation