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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 01:14 Uhr
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Anfield Capital Management, LLC: Notice of Intent to Close Anfield Enhanced Market ETF

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Anfield Capital Management, LLC ("ACM") has filed a supplemental "sticker" notifying any shareholders and potential investors of its intent to close the Anfield Enhanced Market ETF ("the Fund"). A copy of the supplement can be found on the Fund's webpage at https://anfieldfunds.com/our-funds/anfield-enhanced-market-strategy-etf.

The Fund will cease trading on the CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. ("CBOE") and will be closed to purchase by investors as of the close of regular trading on the CBOE on July 10, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Fund will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date.

Shareholders may sell their holdings prior to the Closing Date and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. However, from July 10, 2026, through July 17, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date"), shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers and there is no assurance that there will be a market for the Fund's shares during this time period. Between the Closing Date and the Liquidation Date, the Fund will be in the process of shutting down and liquidating its portfolio. This process will result in the Fund increasing its cash holdings and, as a consequence, diverging from its stated investment objective and strategies.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all shareholders who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders may include accrued capital gains and net investment income. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of accrued expenses. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

For more information, please call 1-866-866-4848.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund. This and other information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. For a prospectus, please call 866-866-4848 or visit our website at anfieldfunds.com. Anfield Capital's Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Anfield Capital Management, LLC are not affiliated.

20260623-5633816

Contact Information

David Young, CEO
Anfield Capital Management LLC
dyoung@anfieldllc.com
949-891-0600

SOURCE: Anfield Capital Management, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/notice-of-intent-to-close-anfield-enhanced-market-etf-aems-1181217

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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