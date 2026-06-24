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ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2026 01:38 Uhr
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Smithsonian Science Education Center: New Science Education Resource Helps Youth Explore Agriculture in Their Local Communities and Globally

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / The Smithsonian Science Education Center recently released a new Smithsonian Science for Global Goals Guide: Agriculture!, which is designed to help youth ages 11-18 (grades 6-12) understand the complexity of agricultural systems globally and in their local communities and identify ways they can lead change.

The Agriculture! How can we sustainably feed the world? guide introduces youth to sustainability in agriculture and encourages them to explore their community's agricultural systems, investigate its key components, and analyze how each can contribute to more sustainable practices. Youth engage in hands-on learning as they collect and interpret data, make evidence-based decisions, and evaluate solutions. Through this engaging guide, youth gain a deeper understanding of their role and identify actionable ways to contribute to a sustainable agricultural future.

The Smithsonian Science Education Center is hosting a webinar for educators interested in learning how to implement the new Smithsonian Science for Global Goals Agriculture! guide and its activities. This webinar welcomes classroom teachers, non-formal educators & community members supporting students ages 11-18 worldwide. Register for the webinar, which will be held on June 25th at 1 PM ET.

Download the Agriculture! guide!

About the Smithsonian Science Education Center

The Smithsonian Science Education Center (SSEC) is a unit of the Smithsonian Institution that is Transforming K-12 Education Through Science in collaboration with communities across the globe. The Smithsonian Science Education Center is nationally and internationally recognized for the quality of its programs and its impact on K-12 science education.

Visit the Smithsonian Science Education Center's website to learn more. Connect with the Smithsonian Science Education Center on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Ebony Venson
Marketing and Communications Manager
VensonET@si.edu

SOURCE: Smithsonian Science Education Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-science-education-resource-helps-youth-explore-agriculture-in-their-local-communities-1181238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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