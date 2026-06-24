Pembroke Pines, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - MHP Sales Manager, an AI-powered sales and leasing platform built exclusively for manufactured housing communities, today announced the rollout of its weekly "WoW Performance Review" reporting framework, giving mobile home park operators clearer visibility into how advertising dollars turn into conversations, showings, applications, and move-ins across their portfolios.





New weekly 'WoW Performance Review' gives mobile home park owners clear, at a glance visibility into sales, leasing, and occupancy performance.

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The new report structure summarizes key funnel metrics for each week, including ads spent, total conversations, contacts created, showings scheduled and completed, applications started and completed, approvals, deposits, and closed-won move-ins. It also highlights attribution quality and park-level efficiency, so owners can quickly see which communities are over- or under-performing on cost per contact and cost per showing.

"Most operators tell us the same thing: 'I know I'm spending money, but I don't really know what it's doing,'" said Chris Valero, co-founder and CEO of MHP Sales Manager. "The WoW Performance Review changes that. Every week, they see one simple picture of how their marketing and sales and leasing activity is moving, where the funnel is leaking, and where to focus their team's effort next."

Each WoW Performance Review includes:

Executive takeaway: A short, plain-language summary of how the latest week performed versus the prior week, with clear priorities for the coming days.

Portfolio snapshot: Side-by-side comparison of ad spend, conversations, contacts, showings, applications, and move-ins week over week.

Funnel impact view: A breakdown of how many contacts, showings, and applications can be confidently attributed to MHP Sales Manager's marketing and Sales & Leasing Desk, and where attribution remains open.

Park-level efficiency: Cost-per-contact and cost-per-showing by park, highlighting communities that are outperforming or need closer follow-up.

"Good operators don't just want more leads; they want to know which parks, which campaigns, and which parts of the funnel actually move the needle," added Valero. "By standardizing this weekly view, we're helping them turn noisy data into simple operating decisions they can act on right away."

The WoW Performance Review is now included for clients on MHP Sales Manager's Marketing Engine and Marketing + Sales Desk plans, which combine Christina AI, an MHP-focused CRM, and a human Sales & Leasing Desk to convert ad spend into qualified leads, showings, and move-ins.

To see how the WoW Performance Review works and explore whether MHP Sales Manager is a fit for your business, visit https://www.mhpsalesmanager.com or request a strategy call at https://www.mhpsalesmanager.com/book-call.

About MHP Sales Manager

MHP Sales Manager is an AI-driven sales and leasing platform built specifically for manufactured housing community owners and operators. Combining a 24/7 AI sales and leasing assistant, an MHP-focused CRM, showing and reminder automation, and a dedicated Sales & Leasing Desk, MHP Sales Manager helps owners convert ad spend into qualified leads, booked showings, and move-ins across mobile home park portfolios. The company is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

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Source: MHP Sales Manager