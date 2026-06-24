Goslings Rum: Goslings and Kiel James Patrick Launch Limited-Edition Summer Capsule Collection

Coastal apparel collaboration celebrates the century-old connection between Newport and Bermuda

NEWPORT, RI / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Today, Goslings , Bermuda's oldest company and largest export, announced the launch of a limited-edition Summer 2026 Capsule Collection with Kiel James Patrick, the Newport-based lifestyle brand known for classic New England summer style.

Inspired by sailing, rum, and the enduring connection between Newport and Bermuda, the collection features classic nautical apparel and accessories designed for life on and off the water.

The partnership is a natural pairing. Goslings, the brand behind the trademarked Dark 'N Stormy cocktail, has long held a special place in Newport, where generations of sailors have returned from the Newport Bermuda Race with bottles of Goslings Black Seal Rum in tow. That tradition has helped make Newport one of the brand's most meaningful markets.

Established in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is one of offshore sailing's most iconic traditions and remains a defining connection between Newport and Bermuda. This year's race kicked off from Newport on Friday, June 19, marking the 120th anniversary of the race and 100 years of partnership between the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club.

For Kiel James Patrick, the partnership is equally fitting. Based on Bowen's Wharf in Newport, Kiel James Patrick has become synonymous with classic New England summer style. Together, the two brands celebrate a shared spirit of coastal leisure, craftsmanship, and summer tradition.

"This partnership feels like a celebration of a relationship that has existed for generations," said Malcolm L. Gosling Jr., eighth-generation rum maker at Goslings. "Newport and Bermuda have always shared a unique connection through sailing, hospitality, and of course, rum. Kiel James Patrick captures that spirit of coastal leisure perfectly."

The limited-edition Summer 2026 Capsule Collection features timeless apparel and accessories inspired by Bermudian rum heritage, Newport style, and the rituals of summer on the Atlantic. The collection is available online and in-store in limited quantities.

The Goslings and Kiel James Patrick Summer 2026 Capsule Collection is available now at KielJamesPatrick.com .



About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda's largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in 1980, Goslings offers distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark 'n Stormy cocktail, is a top-selling selling ginger beer in the United States, and expanded in 2023 to include Stormy Peach Ginger Beer. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets. For more information about Goslings Rum, visit Goslings.com and follow @GoslingsRum.

About Kiel James Patrick

Kiel James Patrick is a Newport, Rhode Island-based lifestyle brand rooted in the traditions of coastal New England and classic American life by the sea. The brand is known for timeless apparel, accessories, and storytelling that celebrate sailing, harbor towns, seaside summers, and the rituals that connect generations. From its flagship shop on Bowen's Wharf, Kiel James Patrick creates collections with a distinct sense of place - pieces made for days on the water, weekends along the coast, and the memories that endure long after the season has ended. Guided by craftsmanship, nostalgia, and signature details, the brand reflects the enduring spirit of New England: adventurous, timeless, and unmistakably coastal.

Media Contact:

Sarah Shriver Smothers

sarah@fordhamilton.com

SOURCE: Goslings Rum

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/goslings-and-kiel-james-patrick-launch-limited-edition-summer-capsule-co-1180181