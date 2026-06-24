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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 04:30 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Global estate representatives gather at Langjiu to explore inheritance, innovation

BEIJING, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the Estate Culture Forum (Chishui River Baijiu Region) kicked off at Langjiu Estate in Sichuan, southwest China recently, global estate experts gathered to explore ways to achieve development-oriented innovation through inheritance to navigate market cycles.

Currently, inheritance and innovation are the core issues facing global liquor brands, said global estate runners and experts, who agreed that quality-based growth is the consensus among estates in China and abroad.

For Langjiu Estate, quality is always its foremost principle of development and it has been dedicated to bridging China and the world through baijiu and making baijiu's premium quality and unique culture better appreciated worldwide, noted Wang Bowei, CEO of Sichuan Langjiu Co., Ltd.

Built on its traditional brewing technique and unique storage environment endowed by Tianbao Mountain within Langjiu Estate, the company now owns as much as 300,000 tonnes of high-quality sauce-aroma baijiu.

With annual sales strictly limited to no more than one tenth of its stored liquor volume, Sichuan Langjiu Co., Ltd. is walking the talk by running the baijiu business as an industry that epitomizes the value of time, stressed Wang.

While recalling the over a century of history of Maison Camus, a reputed estate-based French distillery, its board member Ryan Camus said independent operations guarantee the product quality of Maison Camus after generations of inheritance.

In possession of wine cellars covering 10,000-plus square meters, Weingut Schloss Reinhartshausen stores wines dating back to as early as 1861, and every two decades, inspection, tasting, recording and necessary bottle-resealing are done to ensure quality, said Laurenz P. Lergenmüller, CEO of Weingut Schloss Reinhartshausen.

All such efforts that prioritize quality speak not only for Chinese and foreign estates' determination to uphold quality inheritance, but also for their commitment to quality-based innovation to tackle the global decline in liquor demand and changes in consumer preferences.

By recreating the drinking experience and cross-sector integration, Langjiu Estate enhanced its consumer appeal and since its opening to the public in 2020, it has accommodated over one million visitors, according to Wang.

In the estate, buildings such as the liquor jar-shaped storage space, the Golden Goblet Castle, are quintessential expressions of Langjiu's taste and quality, and integrating poetic charm and beauty with liquor is what the company is doing to respond to evolving needs of young consumers, added Wang.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351071.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2999421/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-global-estate-representatives-gather-at-langjiu-to-explore-inheritance-innovation-302808549.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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