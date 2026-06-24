Grand View Research, Inc: Private 5G Network Market to reach USD 150.66 billion by 2033, As Enterprise AI Adoption Creates Strong Demand for Secure, High-Performance Private 5G Networks

Private Wireless Infrastructure Becomes Strategic Priority for Digital-First Enterprises Worldwide, emerging as the Backbone of Smart Factories, Autonomous Operations, and Real-Time Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private 5G network market is entering a period of unprecedented expansion as enterprises across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, utilities, mining, and smart city ecosystems increasingly invest in dedicated wireless infrastructure to support next-generation digital operations. According to recent industry analysis by Grand View Research, the global private 5G network market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 150.66 billion by 2033, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2026 as enterprise demand for secure, high-performance connectivity continues to accelerate.

Private 5G networks are emerging as a foundational technology for organizations seeking greater control over connectivity, cybersecurity, operational efficiency, and real-time data processing. Unlike public cellular networks, private 5G deployments provide dedicated spectrum resources, enhanced reliability, and ultra-low latency capabilities tailored to enterprise-specific requirements.

Enterprise Connectivity Requirements Drive Market Expansion

The rapid proliferation of connected devices, industrial automation systems, artificial intelligence applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments is creating unprecedented demand for resilient and scalable communication infrastructure. As enterprises continue to modernize operations, traditional connectivity technologies are increasingly being supplemented by private 5G architectures capable of supporting mission-critical workloads.

Organizations are leveraging private 5G environments to enable autonomous systems, machine-to-machine communications, predictive maintenance platforms, remote monitoring applications, and advanced analytics capabilities. These networks provide the performance needed to support real-time decision-making while maintaining stringent security and compliance requirements.

Growing concerns around network congestion, data privacy, and operational continuity are further strengthening the business case for private wireless infrastructure. As a result, enterprises are increasingly viewing private 5G not merely as a connectivity upgrade but as a strategic enabler of digital transformation initiatives.

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Manufacturing Sector Leads Adoption Wave

Manufacturing continues to represent one of the most significant opportunities within the private 5G ecosystem. Industrial facilities are deploying dedicated wireless networks to support smart factories, connected production lines, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), robotics systems, and high-definition monitoring solutions.

The ability of private 5G networks to provide seamless connectivity across large industrial environments while maintaining low latency and high reliability is proving essential for modern manufacturing operations. As Industry 4.0 initiatives gain momentum worldwide, manufacturers are expected to remain among the largest adopters of private wireless technologies.

Beyond manufacturing, transportation and logistics organizations are increasingly embracing private 5G solutions to enhance asset tracking, fleet management, warehouse automation, and supply chain visibility. The sector is anticipated to witness substantial growth as operators seek real-time operational intelligence and improved efficiency.

Hardware Infrastructure Continues to Dominate Market Revenue

From a component perspective, hardware accounted for 51.8% of total market revenue in 2025, highlighting the significant infrastructure investments required to deploy enterprise-grade private 5G environments.

Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment, core network systems, backhaul technologies, and transport infrastructure remain critical elements of private network deployment strategies. As enterprises scale implementations across multiple facilities and locations, demand for advanced hardware platforms is expected to remain strong.

Meanwhile, services are projected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments over the forecast period. Installation, integration, maintenance, and managed service offerings are becoming increasingly important as organizations seek specialized expertise to design, deploy, and optimize private 5G environments.

Sub-6 GHz Spectrum Remains Preferred Deployment Option

The Sub-6 GHz frequency segment maintained market leadership in 2025, benefiting from its ability to provide broader coverage and more practical deployment economics for enterprise applications.

Organizations operating large campuses, industrial facilities, ports, and logistics hubs often prioritize coverage, reliability, and scalability over maximum throughput. As a result, Sub-6 GHz deployments continue to represent the preferred option for many private network implementations.

At the same time, millimeter wave (mmWave) technologies are expected to experience strong growth as enterprises deploy ultra-high-capacity connectivity solutions for specialized use cases requiring exceptional bandwidth and low latency.

North America Maintains Leadership Position

North America accounted for 32.0% of global private 5G market revenue in 2025, supported by a mature telecommunications ecosystem, strong enterprise technology investments, and increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies.

The region benefits from the presence of major network infrastructure providers, technology innovators, and enterprise adopters actively investing in next-generation connectivity solutions. Ongoing investments in smart manufacturing, digital infrastructure modernization, and Industry 4.0 initiatives continue to strengthen regional market momentum.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Significant investments in advanced manufacturing, smart infrastructure, and digital transformation initiatives across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are expected to create substantial growth opportunities.

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Smart Cities and Critical Infrastructure Present New Opportunities

The continued development of smart cities is creating additional momentum for private 5G adoption globally. Municipal authorities and infrastructure operators are exploring private wireless networks to support intelligent transportation systems, public safety applications, energy management platforms, and urban monitoring solutions.

As governments and enterprises increasingly prioritize digital resilience and operational efficiency, private 5G networks are expected to play a central role in enabling future intelligent infrastructure ecosystems.

Industry experts believe that the convergence of artificial intelligence, edge computing, IoT, and advanced automation technologies will further accelerate demand for private wireless connectivity. Organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of these technologies are expected to view private 5G as a strategic investment capable of delivering long-term operational and competitive advantages.

About the Private 5G Network Market

The global private 5G network market encompasses dedicated wireless communication infrastructures designed for enterprise, industrial, governmental, and mission-critical applications. These networks utilize licensed, shared, or unlicensed spectrum resources to provide secure, reliable, and high-performance connectivity tailored to specific organizational requirements. Key end-user industries include manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, energy and utilities, mining, retail, agriculture, defense, and smart city applications.

To learn more about growth opportunities in the Private 5G Network Market, access the full report from Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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