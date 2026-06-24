On the evening of June 19 local time, the 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition·France Screening hosted by 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival was successfully held at the Studio des Ursulines in Paris. Under the theme of "Twin City Tides, Symbiosis of Light and Shadow", the event featured Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening, Post-screening Cultural Salon and Ningbo Culture Showcase, showcasing Ningbo's urban charm and the creative strength of Chinese youth video works. It gathered over 150 overseas participants, including French teachers and students, film creators, curators, journalists, film distributors and Chinese culture researchers.

Integrating avant-garde artistic expression and local urban features, the screening presented four award-winning works from the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival, namely Holy Smoke, Solos, Mr.Red and Fly Me to the Sea, as well as three Ningbo-themed short films including In Ningbo, Enjoy, One Moment Ningbo and Ningbo, Can't Be Hidden, vividly demonstrating Ningbo's open, enterprising and inclusive charm as a modern coastal city blending tradition and modernity.

The Post-screening Cultural Salon was joined by Liu Xutong, head of France's Allers-Retours Association, Richard Guerry, PhD in film studies at Paris New Sorbonne University, and Malo Jacquemin, senior film selector at France's Ad Vitam Film Company. The guests discussed the artistic concepts of the French New Wave and the pioneering and open spirit of Ningbo's Maritime Silk Road culture, exploring cultural resonance and film and television industry cooperation between the two cities.

Audience members visited the on-site Ningbo Culture Showcase, which displays Ningbo's landscapes, urban landmarks, intangible cultural heritage and local delicacies via thematic exhibition boards, together with tourism brochures, entry guides, postcards and cultural and creative souvenirs, offering an immersive and memorable experience of Ningbo. Many French audiences expressed their willingness to visit and explore Ningbo in person.

Adopting an innovative "viewing-dialogue-invitation" communication model, the event integrates video art, urban promotion, cultural tourism publicity and talent exchange to present a three-dimensional image of Ningbo. As the third stop of Ningbo's global image tour, the exhibition will continue to Madrid and Berlin, further expanding Ningbo's international influence.

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Contacts:

30°Ningbo Short Film Festival

https://www.nbfestival.com/

LIU YANZHU

info1@nbfestival.com