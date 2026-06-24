HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Risun Group Limited (1907.HK) today announced the repurchase of 2.567 million ordinary shares. Since the launch of its buyback program on June 18, the company has cumulatively repurchased 8.021 million shares. In addition, Mr. Yang Lu, Executive Director, Vice President, and General Manager of Cangzhou Risun, increased his personal holdings by 200,000 shares on June 22. These actions underscore the company's and management's strong confidence in Risun's long-term growth prospects and commitment to safeguarding shareholder value.



Repurchased shares are held as treasury stock, with total holdings now reaching 184 million shares. These shares may be allocated to employee equity incentive programs. Between September 2025 and January 2026, Risun granted 14.418 million shares to 797 mid- and senior-level employees, reinforcing a shared community of interests, careers, and destiny.



Since its listing in 2019, China Risun Group, together with major shareholders, directors, and executives, has actively repurchased and increased holdings in the company. To date, the company has repurchased 237 million shares, major shareholders have added 66.84 million shares, and directors and executives have increased holdings by 7.779 million shares. Following shareholder authorization on May 29, 2026, the Board has been approved to repurchase up to 428 million shares, providing ample flexibility for future buybacks while maintaining public float.



With resilient operations and steady business development, management remains confident in the company's outlook. Despite external market pressures, Risun's intrinsic value is not yet fully reflected in its market capitalization. Through share repurchases, management shareholding increases, and equity incentives, the company continues to align the interests of shareholders, employees, and the enterprise.



Looking ahead, China Risun Group will accelerate strategic expansion into new energy and new materials, further enhancing its core competitiveness and driving sustainable growth.







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