Beyond Horizons, Forward Together | Kexing Biopharm Concludes Participation in CPHI & PMEC China 2026

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 16 to 18, the CPHI & PMEC China 2026 was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) showcased multiple self-developed innovative drug pipelines and over 30 products for international markets at the exhibition. The company was also invited to attend the CPHI Award ceremony and received the R&D Innovation Award for its achievements in innovation and international development.

Multi-field Product Coverage and Recognition with Innovation Awards

Its exhibited products spanned the fields of oncology, autoimmunity, and metabolic diseases. Blockbuster drugs such as albumin-bound paclitaxel, bevacizumab, infliximab, enzalutamide, aflibercept, liraglutide, and semaglutide received extensive consultations.

Regarding the R&D pipeline, Kexing Biopharm highlighted several global innovative drug pipelines, encompassing GB18 for cancer cachexia, GB19/GB26 for systemic lupus erythematosus, GB10 for ophthalmology, and GB20/GB24 for autoimmune disorders. In addition, the clinical progress for two Phase III programs-long-acting GC and GB05 (interferon inhalation solution)-garnered significant attention.

Years of steady development in technology platforms and innovative breakthroughs culminated in the company being honored with the R&D Innovation Award. Collaboratively presented by the organizers and industry authorities, this award employs a multi-dimensional assessment covering R&D innovation, clinical translation breakthroughs, technological application, and market impact. It serves as both a recognition of industrial innovation achievements and an insight into future trends and directions in pharmaceutical R&D.

Gathering at Forums to Accelerate International Business Matchmaking

At this event, the BD team of Kexing Biopharm was highly involved in premier forums and roundtables dedicated to global pharmaceutical expansion. By exploring cutting-edge issues like the international commercialization of Chinese biopharmaceuticals, the team highlighted the company's platform successes. These exchanges provided vital industry perspectives and references for optimizing the company's internationalization pathways and seizing global market opportunities.

On the evening of June 15, Kexing Biopharm hosted a gathering for customers and partners from multiple countries. Participants engaged in relaxed yet in-depth discussions on market dynamics, cooperation prospects, and future strategic planning, laying a solid foundation of mutual trust and win-win collaboration for future endeavors.

CPHI provides a strategic platform for Kexing Biopharm to showcase its strengths and forge connections with the global pharmaceutical market. Moving forward, the company will continue to deepen its global presence and collaborate with global partners to bring more high-quality products to a broader international market.

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