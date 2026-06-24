Credence Research Inc.: Axial Flux Motor Market to Reach USD 4,970.69 Million by 2032 Amid Rising EV Adoption, High-Efficiency Drive Demand, and Growth in Aerospace and Robotics Applications - Credence Research

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Axial Flux Motor Market - Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2025 - 2032" report has been added to the Credence Research Inc. offering.

The global Axial Flux Motor Market was valued at USD 1,501.72 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 4,970.69 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period. The market is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for compact, lightweight, and high-power-density motor technologies across electric mobility, industrial automation, aerospace, marine, and advanced robotics applications. Axial flux motors are gaining stronger adoption because they offer higher torque density, improved efficiency, and reduced space requirements compared with conventional radial flux designs.

Scope & Segmentation - Axial Flux Motor Market

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Axial Flux Motor Market, covering revenue forecasts from 2025 to 2032. It evaluates market drivers, trends, challenges, opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics shaping the adoption of axial flux motor technologies across major industries. The study examines how demand for lightweight propulsion, compact motor integration, and high-efficiency drive systems is influencing investment and product development across transportation and industrial sectors.

The report also assesses how cooling methods, motor efficiency classes, output power ranges, and end-user industries are shaping product demand. It highlights the increasing role of axial flux motors in next-generation vehicle electrification, advanced manufacturing, electric aviation, and marine propulsion systems where size, weight, and performance remain critical.

The axial flux motor market is segmented based on cooling process, power, motor efficiency, application, end-user industry, and geography.

By Cooling Process, the market includes Air Cooling and Liquid Cooling.

By Power, the market includes 1kW-15kW, 15kW-80kW, 80kW-160kW, and Above 160kW.

By Motor Efficiency, the market includes LE1, LE2, LE3, and LE4.

By Application, the market includes Electric Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, Elevators, Robotics Actuators and Propulsion Systems, Aircrafts & Electric Glider Planes, Yachts & Electric Boats, Electric Drones, and Others.

By End-User Industry, the market includes General Manufacturing, Power, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Agriculture, and Others.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Why This Report Matters

This report provides a detailed view of a fast-growing advanced motor market shaped by electrification, automation, and lightweight propulsion requirements.

It helps decision-makers understand how axial flux motor technology is gaining relevance across electric mobility, industrial systems, and high-performance transportation platforms.

The study highlights regional adoption patterns and industry demand across automotive, aerospace, marine, robotics, and industrial machinery markets.

For OEMs, component manufacturers, investors, and technology developers, this report delivers actionable intelligence to support product strategy, expansion planning, and long-term market positioning.

Browse Complete Report - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/axial-flux-motor-market

Market Overview:

Industry Landscape and Value Chain Assessment

Supply-Side Evaluation

Demand-Side Evaluation

Stakeholder Mapping

Porter's Five Forces Review

PESTLE Environment Assessment

Market Forecast and Future Direction

Short-Term Forecast (0-2 Years)

Mid-Term Forecast (3-5 Years)

Long-Term Forecast (5-10 Years)

Market Entry and Expansion Strategy

Market Insights:

Customer and End-User Analysis

Customer Experience Comparison

Growth Opportunity Assessment

Channel and Distribution Review

Pricing Movement Analysis

Regulatory and Compliance Review

Sustainability and ESG Assessment

Risk and Disruption Analysis

Investment Return and Cost Evaluation

Key Attributes

Attribute Details Market Size 2025 USD 1,501.72 Million Market Size 2032 USD 4,970.69 Million CAGR (2025-2032) 18.65 % Forecast Period 2025-2032 Base Year 2025 Segmentation Covered Cooling Process, Power, Motor Efficiency, Application, End-User Industry, Geography Key Regions Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Major Players Magnax BV, Nidec Corporation, Schaeffler AG, NTN Corporation, Phi-Power, Lucchi R. S.r.l., Evans Electric, YASA Limited, Evolito Ltd., Others

Segmentation

Based on Cooling Process

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Based on Power

1kW-15kW

15kW-80kW

80kW-160kW

Above 160kW

Based on Motor Efficiency

LE1

LE2

LE3

LE4

Based on Application

Electric Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial Machinery

Elevators

Robotics Actuators and Propulsion Systems

Aircrafts & Electric Glider Planes

Yachts & Electric Boats

Electric Drones

Others

Based on End-User Industry

General Manufacturing

Power

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Agriculture

Others

Based on Geography

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Growth Reflects Electrification Momentum, Advanced Manufacturing, and High-Performance Mobility Demand

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global axial flux motor market, accounting for approximately 38% of total market revenue. The region benefits from strong electric vehicle manufacturing activity, expanding industrial automation, rising investment in motor innovation, and large-scale adoption of advanced mobility technologies across major economies.

Europe represents the second-largest regional market with approximately 29% share, supported by strong automotive electrification programs, performance engineering capabilities, and high demand for lightweight, efficient powertrain components. The region also benefits from innovation in electric aviation, premium electric mobility, and sustainable industrial systems.

North America accounts for around 22% of the global market, driven by increasing investment in EV platforms, aerospace innovation, robotics development, and growing demand for advanced propulsion and actuation technologies across commercial and industrial applications.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa represent emerging opportunities where electrification, industrial modernization, and niche mobility applications are expected to support gradual market expansion over the long term.

Market Challenges Include High Development Costs, Scale-Up Complexity, and Integration Barriers

Despite strong growth potential, the axial flux motor market faces challenges related to high development and production costs, especially for precision-engineered designs used in high-performance automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

The market also faces manufacturing and scale-up complexity, since axial flux motors often require specialized materials, advanced cooling design, and tighter engineering tolerances compared with traditional motor architectures.

In addition, integration and commercialization barriers remain important, particularly where OEMs must redesign platforms, power electronics, and packaging systems to fully benefit from axial flux motor configurations.

Future Outlook

The Axial Flux Motor Market is expected to witness strong expansion through 2032 as industries increasingly prioritize compactness, efficiency, and power density in electrified systems. Electric vehicles are likely to remain the largest demand catalyst, while aerospace, marine, robotics, and industrial machinery applications will contribute to broader market diversification.

Advancements in cooling systems, motor efficiency, lightweight design, and high-output integration are expected to define the next phase of market evolution. Companies that combine engineering innovation, application-specific design, and scalable manufacturing capability will be best positioned to capture long-term growth.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the axial flux motor market is shaped by technology-focused companies and established motor and automotive suppliers investing in compact high-performance motor systems. Competition centers on torque density, efficiency, lightweight construction, thermal performance, and suitability for demanding electric propulsion applications.

Leading players are strengthening their market position through innovation in advanced motor architecture, partnerships with OEMs, and development of solutions tailored for electric mobility, aerospace, and industrial applications. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on design efficiency, application versatility, and ability to scale production for commercial adoption.

Key Player Analysis

Magnax BV

Nidec Corporation

Schaeffler AG

NTN Corporation

Phi-Power

Lucchi R. S.r.l.

Evans Electric

YASA Limited

Evolito Ltd.

Others

Report Coverage

The research report offers an in-depth analysis based on Cooling Process, Power, Motor Efficiency, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography. It details leading market players, providing an overview of their business, product offerings, investments, revenue streams, and key applications. Additionally, the report includes insights into the competitive environment, market trends, and the primary drivers and constraints shaping industry performance.

The study further explores market dynamics, electrification trends, performance requirements, and technology developments influencing the axial flux motor industry. It also provides strategic recommendations for new entrants and established companies seeking to navigate the evolving competitive landscape.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/axial-flux-motor-market

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The firm produces detailed reports covering market size, forecasts, growth drivers, trends, and competitive landscapes across many industries. Each report often includes frameworks like PESTLE and Porter's Five Forces to give a complete view of market dynamics and future potential. Credence Research also provides tailored consulting services, due diligence support, go-to-market planning, and pre-IPO research to strengthen client strategies and investment narratives. Its insights come from both primary and secondary research, expert interviews, and advanced data modelling. The firm's client base spans Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East/Africa.

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