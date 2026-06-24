Albuquerque, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Travel Smart Travel Fast today announced the completion of an updated Canada-focused workflow for Thailand Digital Arrival Card preparation, following Thailand's recent approval of revisions to its visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival framework. The update organizes pre-arrival information review, filing-window timing, passport-detail checks, confirmation storage, and regional-entry considerations for Canadian travellers preparing to enter Thailand under current digital border documentation requirements.





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Thailand's Digital Arrival Card, commonly known as TDAC, became mandatory on May 1, 2025, replacing the former paper TM6 arrival form for foreign travellers entering Thailand by air, land, or sea. The TDAC is not a visa. It is an electronic arrival record used to collect identity, passport, transportation, accommodation, and related arrival information before a traveller reaches Thai immigration control.

The company's workflow update follows Thailand's May 2026 Cabinet approval of changes to visa-exemption and visa-on-arrival measures. The announced revisions include the removal of the 60-day visa-exemption structure for many countries and territories and a return to shorter stay categories once the measures are formally implemented through the required government process. For Canadians, the Government of Canada currently lists a 60-day visa exemption for Canadian tourists with regular passports, with the possibility of one extension of up to 30 days at the discretion of Thai immigration authorities.

Travel Smart Travel Fast completed the update to place Canada-specific TDAC preparation into a structured sequence. The workflow includes review points for passport-name consistency, date-of-arrival accuracy, accommodation details, transportation information, passport-validity awareness, filing-window timing, and confirmation access. These points reflect common issues that can occur when travellers prepare digital arrival information separately from airline itineraries, passport details, and stay-period rules.

The company states that the Thailand Digital Arrival Card is issued only through the official Thai government process and is not sold by Travel Smart Travel Fast. The card itself is issued without charge by Thai authorities. Travel Smart Travel Fast does not issue visas, approve entry, make immigration decisions, or represent itself as a government agency. Its updated workflow is limited to organizing traveller-provided information, flagging consistency issues before filing, and keeping related records accessible.

"Thailand's digital arrival requirement is now a fixed part of entry preparation, while stay-period rules for many nationalities are being revised," said Daniel Morales, Media Relations Representative for Travel Smart Travel Fast. "This update formalizes the way Canadian travellers can review TDAC-related information, track the permitted submission window, and retain confirmation records before travel."

The updated workflow also addresses timing issues that can affect Canadian travellers on long-haul or overnight routes. For TDAC purposes, the arrival date in Thailand is the relevant date, which may be different from the departure date from Canada. The submission window is tied to arrival in Thailand, and information submitted too early or with inconsistent details may require correction before travel.

Name accuracy is another review point included in the update. Traveller names must be consistent with passport details, including middle names or machine-readable-zone information where applicable. The workflow is structured to reduce mismatches between passport information, arrival-card fields, and itinerary details before the traveller proceeds through the official TDAC process.

The company also included regional-entry handling in the update. A Thailand Digital Arrival Card generally relates to a specific entry into Thailand. Travellers who leave Thailand for a side trip to another destination, such as Laos or Cambodia, may need to complete a new arrival-card submission before returning to Thailand. The updated workflow accounts for those itinerary patterns by separating entries and related confirmation records.

Travel Smart Travel Fast also maintains pre-arrival requirement organization across more than 15 countries. For individuals, families, and business travellers managing multi-country itineraries, the platform keeps destination-specific documentation steps, deadlines, and confirmations in one account instead of requiring separate manual tracking across multiple government portals.

The company said the Canada-focused TDAC workflow will continue to reflect publicly available rule updates as Thailand's entry framework develops. Travellers may refer to Thai immigration resources, airline instructions, and Canadian travel advisories for official requirements related to their own travel dates, passport status, and route.

About Travel Smart Travel Fast

Travel Smart Travel Fast provides travel-document preparation workflows for digital arrival forms and destination-specific pre-arrival requirements across multiple countries.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA