On one hand, European policymakers are aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. On the other, they're aiming to at least triple the region's data center market by the mid-2030s to conserve European digital sovereignty and economic competitiveness. Is it possible to do both? Not without demand-side flexibility, cross-border electricity trading, and smarter integration of renewable energy assets. Net-zero and net growth together is a tall order for Europe. Electricity grid connection queues are already too full, visibility over demand profiles is low, and a lot of the renewable energy projects needed ...

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