While transitioning from silver to base metals like copper in solar panels presents manufacturers with significant advantages in cost and availability, new research suggests it could potentially decrease the future economic viability of recycling end-of-life PV modules. Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Poland's Gdansk University of Technology and the Polish Academy of Sciences, have analyzed the material composition of diverse solar panels in the Australian market as part of efforts to better understand the profitability of recycling processes for the growing PV waste ...

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