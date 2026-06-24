University of Adelaide researchers, along with scientists from Japan's Tohoku University, the Tokyo University of Science, and Vanderbilt University in the United States, have successfully developed microscopic iridium catalysts that could result in improved production of green hydrogen. The researchers said the tiny catalysts comprise only 15 atoms of iridium and outperform commercially available iridium catalysts by 1.5 times in mass activity while demonstrating excellent durability. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity. One of the ...

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