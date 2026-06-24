A group of American solar manufacturers has filed a petition with the United States Department of Commerce requesting an anti-circumvention inquiry into companies that import solar materials from South Korea. The group, calling itself American Manufacturers for Energy Resilience (AMER), consists of three members: Jeffersonville PV Cells Corporation (a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary of Canadian Solar), SEG Manufacturing Inc. and Heliene USA Inc. The companies are asking the Commerce department to rule that crystalline-silicon photovoltaic (CSPV) cells imported from South Korea that use Chinese-origin ...

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