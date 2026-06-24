Expansion strengthens Ilkari's multi-region sovereign infrastructure footprint with EU-based operational capacity, DORA-aligned resilience and sovereign cloud capabilities

Croatia's largest carrier-neutral 4 MW data centre, DC North, becomes part of Ilkari's European sovereign infrastructure operations

The integration adds operational EU-based data centre capacity, carrier-neutral connectivity and sovereign cloud capabilities across Central and Eastern Europe

Expansion enhances Ilkari's ability to serve regulated, sovereignty-focused and data-intensive enterprise environments across Europe

Ilkari, a multinational sovereign infrastructure provider, today announced the integration of DC North in Croatia into its European operations, expanding its sovereign infrastructure footprint across the European Union and strengthening its multi-region platform, which includes existing operations in Iceland and Colombia.

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DC North in Varaždin, Croatia, is now part of Ilkari's expanding European sovereign infrastructure operations.

The addition marks another step in Ilkari's ongoing build-out of EU-based sovereign infrastructure, as the company continues to scale its operational presence across regulated and sovereignty-focused markets. DC North becomes part of Ilkari's broader infrastructure ecosystem, which integrates domain services, colocation and sovereign cloud into a unified end-to-end stack spanning digital identity, infrastructure delivery and sovereign workloads.

Located in Varaždin, approximately 70 kilometres north of Zagreb, DC North is a fully operational 4 MW carrier-neutral data centre designed for organisations with stringent European regulatory, operational and sovereignty requirements.

The facility offers direct connectivity to internet exchange points in Austria, Hungary and Slovenia, enabling low-latency access across key European markets and supporting cross-border interconnection requirements. As the largest carrier-neutral data centre by operational power capacity in Croatia, it serves as a strategic interconnection hub in the region with significant expansion potential.

"European organisations are increasingly reassessing where critical infrastructure is operated, how data is governed and how operational resilience is ensured across complex digital environments," said Shane Paterson, Chief Executive Officer at Ilkari. "The integration of DC North strengthens our European presence and enhances our ability to support customers that require resilient, sovereign-aligned infrastructure within the European Union."

The site holds a comprehensive range of internationally recognised certifications, including Uptime Tier III Design and Facility certification, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 22301, alongside PCI DSS compliance. The facility is also aligned with the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which is shaping ICT risk management, operational continuity and infrastructure requirements across financial services and other regulated industries in Europe.

"DORA alignment is becoming a decisive differentiator for regulated enterprises evaluating European infrastructure partnerships," said Paterson. "As organisations modernise critical systems and take on high-performance and AI-driven workloads, the infrastructure underneath needs to meet an increasingly high bar from resilience, governance and connectivity to sovereign capability, all within EU jurisdiction."

DC North continues to operate with its existing on-site management, operations, and technical teams as integration into Ilkari's wider European operations platform progresses.

About Ilkari

Ilkari is a sovereign infrastructure provider delivering data centre services, sovereign cloud and digital infrastructure solutions across Europe and Latin America.

The company operates certified, high-performance infrastructure environments designed for operational resilience, regulatory alignment, and long-term digital sovereignty, supporting enterprise, regulated-industry, and data-intensive workloads.

Ilkari's sovereign infrastructure platform spans data centre operations in Iceland, Croatia and Colombia. Ilkari also operates a premium domain management and digital intelligence platform.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Claudia Ramisch, Head of Marketing

Email: marketing@ilkari.tech