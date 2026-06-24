Oilstainlab and Delphi, a brand of PHINIA Inc., announced today the official European Tour of the Half-11, a homecoming for the one-of-a-kind bespoke car whose spiritual roots lie deep in the golden era of 1960s European motorsport, blended with modern technology. The car will make its official premiere at Ultrace in Gdansk, Poland, on June 27-28, before appearing at HEIZR Racing Dept at Hockenheimring, Germany, on July 4, and concluding its European showcase at the exclusive Tutto Bene event in Italy on September 12-13. Experience Eurovision

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OILSTAINLAB and Delphi are starting the Half-11 "Euro-Vision" Summer Tour across Europe. Inspired by the golden era of 1960s motorsport, the one-of-a-kind prototype combines a hand-formed aluminum body, 1966 Porsche 911 chassis, V8 engine, and six-speed manual transmission. The tour marks a European homecoming for the Half-11 as Oilstainlab and Delphi showcase the vehicle at premier automotive events in Poland, Germany, and Italy.

The Half-11 has been reimagined in a bespoke art car livery created in collaboration with Delphi. This striking artwork is a deliberate neo-digital remix of the iconic art cars of the past, paying homage to the trailblazers who laid the foundation where art, design, and motorsport intersect.

A Mythical Canvas: The Second Delphi Art Car

Following the success of its inaugural Alpine A110 Rally GT project that debuted at Tutto Bene last year, Delphi is proud to present its second-ever Art Car-conceived as a rolling tribute to the engineers, dreamers, and mechanics whose dedication transforms machines into global icons.

The best art is unique and singular, driven by a powerful point of view. Entrusted with the role of canvas, the Half-11 is exactly that: a radical, beautiful creation crafted by the artists at Oilstainlab. As a time-bending prototype that bridges the romance of 1960s motorsport with the bleeding edge of future mobility, the Half-11 serves as a truly unrivaled platform for this bespoke livery.

Through this initiative, Delphi honors its partnership with Oilstainlab, embracing a shared belief in beautiful technology, mechanical emotionalism, and uncompromising engineering. Created specifically for the Half-11's European homecoming, the vehicle will be driven across Europe's most iconic automotive landscapes by Oilstainlab's founders, Nikita and Iliya Bridan.

"The Delphi Art Car is a celebration of global car culture and forward-thinking design," said Neil Fryer, Global Vice President of Aftermarket at PHINIA. "It represents the collective experience we've gained in the aftermarket and its vital role in shaping future engineering breakthroughs."

Half-11: Double Vision

Created by twin brothers Nikita and Iliya Bridan, the Half-11 was never intended to be a traditional commercial car. Born in Ukraine and raised in Canada, the brothers moved to Italy at age 14 to study car design, eventually attending the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California. After working for major automotive brands, they founded Oilstainlab in 2018 followed by House de Stains, the culture house of the automotive company.

The Half-11 made its debut through a viral campaign of "historical vandalism." Oilstainlab seeded the internet with meticulously doctored, period-correct photographs, placing the fictional car in real 1960s European races. Starting with zero fabrication skills, the brothers set out to build a physical manifestation of the 1960s-an era defined by the romance of danger, illicit speed, and unrelenting beauty.

Born decades too late to experience the era firsthand, Nikita Bridan, founder and CEO said, "With the Half-11, we set out to build a myth, alive simultaneously in the past, present, and future. We wanted to build a myth that represents the past, present, and future. The Delphi Art Car is a natural extension of that vision, blending the worlds of automotive design, culture, and art, making it disruptive but relatable."

Half-11 Details

It is an ongoing exploration of mechanical anchoring in an increasingly digital world. Beneath the radical prototype bodywork lies an unrecognizable 1966 Porsche 911 chassis, powered by an unhinged V8 engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. A 3D-printed Inconel exhaust gives the car its iconic sound, while the hand-beaten aluminum body carries the curves and authentic patina to fit onto any vintage starting grid.

Since then, the Half-11 has been driven relentlessly, racking up over 12,000 miles. It has raced across America from Los Angeles to New York City in just four days, drifted through the FAT ICE Race in Aspen, crossed the Atlantic to run the hill at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and claimed an award at the prestigious Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Today, there is little left for the Half-11 to conquer. Returning it to Europe-the very continent where its fictional legacy was forged-is its final, missing spiritual homecoming.

The "Euro-Vision" and The Road to the HF-11

This tour will immerse the vehicle in the world of vintage motorsports, placing it on the very tarmac that inspired its genesis. This journey is not just a celebration of history; it is a rigorous testing ground.

The continued distillation of the driving experience on this tour will directly inform Oilstainlab's upcoming production vehicle: the HF-11. Conceived as an ultra-lightweight, 2,000 lb maniac machine, the HF-11 is being engineered to deliver a visceral, raw, and unapologetically analog driving experience. By pushing the Half-11 to its absolute limits across Europe, Oilstainlab is gathering the vital emotional and mechanical data needed to ensure the HF-11 embodies the company's ultimate mantra: "when the past overtakes the future."

Curating the Experience: One Off House

To execute this ambitious tour, Oilstainlab has partnered with One Off House in Poland. Functioning as the operational and experiential hub for the European activation, One Off House will curate and develop a series of exclusive brand activations, offering select clients an unprecedented, immersive entry point into the Oilstainlab universe.

About One Off House

One Off House is a curator of one-off objects, experiences, and collaborations at the intersection of automotive and luxury culture. Working with exceptional brands, creators, and collectors, the company develops projects that combine engineering, craftsmanship, and storytelling to create lasting cultural and emotional value. Driven by a belief that luxury should mean more than ownership, One Off House exists to discover rare opportunities, connect remarkable people, and bring ambitious visions to life. The company is headquartered in Poland and operates internationally through a network of world-class partners across Europe and beyond. www.oneoffhouse.com

About Oilstainlab

Oilstainlab operates at the intersection of design, automotive, and culture, crafting maniac machines as a boutique vehicle manufacturer based in Signal Hill, California. The company is dedicated to exploring future technology while actively advocating for the moral responsibility of venture capital in steering the future of mobility, ensuring that tomorrow's innovations do not lose their mechanical soul.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Donna Loughlin

LMGPR for Oilstainlab

408.393.5575

donna@lmgpr.com