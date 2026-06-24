Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2026

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Company also announces that AlbR Capital Limited is no longer acting as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

Enquiries:

Mollyroe plc

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Ed Downes

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).