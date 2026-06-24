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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24

24 June 2026

Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Company also announces that AlbR Capital Limited is no longer acting as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

Enquiries:

Mollyroe plc
Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0) 7595 641 591
mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Ed Downes
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.