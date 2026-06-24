Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 24
24 June 2026
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce that Cairn Financial Advisers LLP has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.
The Company also announces that AlbR Capital Limited is no longer acting as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
**ENDS**
Enquiries:
Mollyroe plc
Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0) 7595 641 591
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl
Ed Downes
+44 (0) 20 7213 0880
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).