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WKN: 850663 | ISIN: US1912161007 | Ticker-Symbol: CCC3
Tradegate
24.06.26 | 08:26
70,40 Euro
-0,28 % -0,20
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
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COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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70,4070,7708:28
70,4070,8008:27
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 08:18 Uhr
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Coca-Cola's World Cup AI Avatar Showcases Brand's Cutting-edge AI Innovation

The Fan Zhiyi AI avatar represents a new generation of interactive AI companions designed for live sports viewing. Powered by Baidu Yijing's advanced AI technologies, the avatar is available 24/7 and supports low-latency, real-time conversations with fans. Recreating Fan's likeness, expressions and voice with remarkable fidelity, it allows users to discuss match action, exchange football insights and engage in authentic conversations throughout the tournament. Unlike traditional virtual characters that rely on pre-programmed content, the avatar offers a dynamic and continuously available experience, bringing fans closer to the game in a new way.

While many World Cup-themed AI marketing activations have focused primarily on AI-generated content, Coca-Cola China's campaign brings together both an AIGC-powered creative film and a virtual football ambassador. The initiative demonstrates how AI can support not only content creation but also consumer engagement at scale. By enabling around-the-clock interactions, the technology helps overcome the scheduling, location and availability constraints traditionally associated with celebrity-led campaigns. Without requiring a spokesperson's ongoing live participation, the avatar can engage with fans at any time, creating an always-on engagement model that extends the reach of celebrity-led campaigns while enabling deeper consumer engagement and lasting audience relationships.

By moving beyond conventional endorsement models, the campaign redefines how celebrity ambassadors can engage with audiences in digital environments, offering a new model for AI-powered marketing in the FMCG sector.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coca-colas-world-cup-ai-avatar-showcases-brands-cutting-edge-ai-innovation-302808863.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.