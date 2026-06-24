German clean energy solutions company RCT Group has launched a subsidiary focused on the development and supply of crystalline silicon solar cells and modules for space applications. The new company, named RCT Space, will target customers in low Earth orbit (LEO), with its first commercial deliveries planned following qualification under European Cooperation for Space Standardization (ECSS) requirements in 2027. "Our in-flight radiation annealing IP is what makes silicon viable for the missions that today belong to gallium arsenide. We have validated the underlying physics in our laboratory, and ...

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