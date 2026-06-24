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PR Newswire
24.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
122 Leser
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Levoit Debuts Football Season Companion Trio Across the Gulf

3 Ultimate Summer Game Heroes

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit unveils a trio: the Core 600S Smart Air Purifier, Smart Pedestal Fan, and LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum - for football season chaos.

Now entering peak summer, Levoit invites families to see home comfort differently. This trio addresses the hidden toll of hosting - lingering cooking smells, uneven AC drafts, post-feast crumb disasters - with solutions.

Let's be real: when summer hits in Dubai, your living room smells like a spice souk, the AC cries for help, and guests fan themselves with qahwa napkins. Add 20 relatives, a lamb platter, and football on every screen. What if we handled air, heat, mess - so you focus only on the game?

What Makes Levoit the Ultimate Game Companion

  • Breathe Like a Champion

Levoit Core 600S Smart Air Purifier - AED 1,000 (Normal AED 1,199)

VortexAir captures 99.97% of particles, from dust to knafeh fumes. Smart auto mode reacts instantly - your home smells of generosity and crisp victory.

  • Cool Down Like a Pro

Levoit Smart Pedestal Fan - AED 399 (Normal AED 499.99)

Advanced aerodynamics push a smooth blanket of air with no bully drafts. Control speed from your phone. Whisper-quiet DC motor (20 dB) keeps the mood serene.

  • Sweep the Pitch

Levoit LVAC-300 Cordless Vacuum - AED 899 (Normal AED 1,199)

Cordless, fierce suction turns post-feast cleanup into a 60-second ritual. Cyclone filtration traps dust and allergens; the soft roller head devours crumbs and hair in one pass.

So, what's stopping you?

You've managed the dust, heat pockets, and crumb-filled rugs. If you're ready to breathe easier, cool down without drama, and clean up faster than a VAR review - let Levoit handle the rest. You focus on the game, guests, and glory.

Levoit - Champion Your Indoor Air Game Now.

Available at Levoit.ae and official distributors: Amazon, ACE, Carrefour, Eros, Jumbo, Lulu, Mumzworld, Noon, Sharaf DG and more.

About Levoit

Since 2017, Levoit has been dedicated to helping the world breathe a little easier. As a leading air purification brand on Amazon.ae, our products are designed to handle the unique challenges of the Middle Eastern environment, striving for cleaner air, more comfort, and lasting peace of mind in every home.

Contact:
pr.gcc@vesync.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/levoit-debuts-football-season-companion-trio-across-the-gulf-302804029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.