AQP One, INC: AQP One Introduces BioBaseline as a Foundational Standard for Physiological Intelligence

The proprietary framework is designed to move beyond isolated biometric readings toward individualized, multi-domain trend interpretation





GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2026 / AQP One, Inc., a U.S.-based health technology company, today announced the formal introduction of BioBaseline, a proprietary physiological modeling framework designed to serve as a foundational standard within its expanding JBA AICare Physiological Intelligence Platform.

The announcement follows the company's recent expansion of JBA AICare into metabolic and GLP-1 trend intelligence, and marks the next step in AQP One's strategy to build an integrated platform for longitudinal wellness interpretation across metabolic, cardiovascular, sleep, stress, and recovery signals.

As the global digital health market moves toward the trillion-dollar scale, AQP One believes the next competitive frontier will not be who collects the most biometric data, but who can interpret that data in context.

Most wearable technologies provide users with single readings, daily scores, or raw biometric outputs. AQP One believes the next generation of health intelligence will require more than data collection. It will require understanding how each individual's physiology changes over time.

BioBaseline is designed to establish an individualized reference framework for each user, continuously learning personal biological patterns and identifying directional shifts relative to that evolving norm.

Two people may show similar heart rate, sleep, or metabolic readings while moving in very different physiological directions. A value that appears normal against a population average may represent meaningful change for a specific individual. BioBaseline was developed to help interpret those changes in context.

"Data alone does not create intelligence," said Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, Founder of AQP One. "BioBaseline represents our effort to shift from measuring numbers to understanding biological direction."

Rather than evaluating isolated readings, BioBaseline focuses on several core dimensions:

Pattern stability over time

Directional physiological drift

Variability relative to an individualized baseline

Cross-domain correlation across metabolic, cardiovascular, stress, sleep, and recovery signals

The framework serves as the modeling layer across the JBA AICare ecosystem, integrating physiological signals collected over time through compatible sensors, wearable technologies, and smartphone-based assessments.

This approach is intended to support earlier wellness awareness through trend interpretation, not diagnosis. All outputs remain estimated, wellness-focused indicators and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

AQP One believes BioBaseline may become especially important as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into preventive health and wearable technologies. Static metrics can tell users what a number is. Individualized baseline modeling may help users understand whether that number represents stability, improvement, or directional change within their own physiology.

"Most people are taught to compare themselves to population averages," Nguyen said. "But the future of personal health may begin with a different question: What is normal for you?"

JBA AICare is developed by AQP One, Inc. and is designed as a physiological intelligence platform that combines AI-enabled interpretation, BioBaseline modeling, smartphone-based assessments, and compatible wearable technologies. In the United States, JBA AICare is registered within the FDA medical device system; in Vietnam, the solution has been classified as a Class B medical device under applicable regulations.

Nearly five decades ago, Nguyen arrived in the United States as a Vietnamese refugee. Trained as both an electrical engineer and chemist at the University of Minnesota, she founded AQP One with a long-term vision rooted in resilience, science, and purpose.

"You only live once-make it count," Nguyen said. "BioBaseline is our step toward building physiological intelligence so people can better understand and protect life."

As AQP One continues expanding JBA AICare across metabolic, cardiovascular, sleep, and recovery intelligence, the company views BioBaseline as the core architecture connecting these domains into a more personalized understanding of human physiology.

About AQP One

AQP One, Inc. is a U.S.-based health technology company developing JBA AICare, a physiological intelligence platform integrating AI-enabled interpretation, BioBaseline modeling, smartphone-based assessments, and compatible wearable technologies to help individuals better understand longitudinal wellness trends across metabolic, cardiovascular, sleep, stress, and recovery domains.

Contact:

Angie Phan

Phone: 714-903-1009

Email: info@aqpharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: AQP One, INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aqp-one-introduces-biobaselinetm-as-a-foundational-standard-for-physi-1180593