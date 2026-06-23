Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust: Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the "Trust") (TSXV: FCA.U) (TSXV: FCA) is pleased to report that, at the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust.

In addition, all other items, including the appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan, were also approved, details of which are contained in the meeting materials filed by the Trust on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.